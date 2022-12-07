I love the game of basketball.
I thought I could never enjoy it more than during my playing days, ranging from junior high school to college and even later in life on lunch hour pick-up games.
I was wrong. The biggest thrill came as I watched my two 6-foot-5 sons step on the court for the first time, wearing the same No. 44 as old dad.
Those memories will forever be etched in my head, as well as my heart.
This is where the word pride comes into play. That tremendous amount of pride for my boys far outweighed any degree of that same emotion I might have experienced as a player myself.
If life teaches us nothing else, it tells us to love and cherish the blessings of children.
However, beyond that, we are blessed even more when our children excel, whether in a sport or in the classroom.
As we go into another basketball season, these thoughts often come flowing back into my stream of consciousness.
As I prepare now to take on a new season with renewed excitement and anticipation of such a plethora of highly skilled players parading up and down the hardwoods, I keep it all in perspective.
Yes, I will be gasping at such moments when games are won at the buzzer or go into a breathtaking finish in overtime.
There is often a display of individual talent that seems only a magician could perform.
Whether gazing or grazing (watching a game on television or enjoying the snack bar during halftime of an event in person), my mind often wanders back to my deeper involvement in roundball.
It’s not easy to take on my new role as a grandpa spectator. I have been too close to the game for too many years to settle for that.
Now when I go to a game, I look forward to taking a grandchild or two by the hand and whispering in their ears, “Maybe that’s a game you will enjoy playing some day.”
I think they get the hint, and a new flame of hope lights up in my heart.
