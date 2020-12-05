Richard Jordan Jr., who led the MIAA in tackles during the 2019 season, is leaving the Missouri Southern football program.
Jordan announced his decision last week on Twitter.
“First off, I want to thank MSSU for giving me the opportunity to attend (its) school. I also want to thank the coaching staff for allowing me to be on the team. My three years here have been the best you can ask for. I’ve learned so much on how to become an adult and how to be a great football player. After lots of prayer and talking to family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. My recruitment is officially back open to all! Thank you Southern … Go Lions!”
Jordan, 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker from Wewoka, Oklahoma, made 120 tackles in his sophomore season, tied for seventh in MSSU single-season history. He also collected 10 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, five quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
He set the Lions’ single-game record with 25 tackles against Washburn on Oct. 19, 2019. That also tied for the most in NCAA Division II that season. He also had 18 tackles in the season finale against Pittsburg State, tied for fifth in MSSU history.
He moved into the Lions’ starting lineup three games into his freshman season and had 51 tackles for the year.
Jordan, the son of MSSU Hall of Famer and former NFL player Richard Jordan, has two years of eligibility remaining. The Lions decided not to play a coronavirus-shortened season this fall but they hope to play in the spring 2021.
