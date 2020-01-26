Richardson inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — By looking at John Richardson’s remarkable list of accomplishments, you’d never guess his prep track and field career got off to a late start.
But it’s true. Richardson didn’t join Miller High School’s track and field team until his sophomore year.
That fact only makes his achievements that much more impressive.
A 1987 graduate of Miller who won four different events at the state track meet and later became an All-American at the University of Tennessee, Richardson was among those inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday night at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center.
Richardson noted he was humbled by the recognition.
“It’s something you dream about when you’re a kid, but you don’t really think about it when you’re participating,” Richardson said. “You don’t really appreciate awards or honors when you’re going through the process because you think you’re always going to be an athlete. You start to appreciate things more when you’re done. So, to get these types of honors is a dream come true.”
As a sophomore in high school, Richardson was already known for his talents in football, basketball and baseball when Miller track coach Mike Rader recruited him to throw the discus and put the shot in 1985.
After agreeing to join the team, Richardson was soon trying other events, as well.
“One day on the bus, coach said he needed a long jumper," Richardson recalled. "Nobody raised their hand. So he told me I was long jumping that day. I medaled at the meet, and from then on, I started long jumping and triple jumping too.
“The next year, I’d hurt my knee in football and didn’t want to triple jump anymore, so they asked me to high jump my senior year,” he added. “I said sure, and then I won all four events at the state meet.”
As a senior, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Richardson won the high jump, long jump, shot put and discus at the MSHSAA Track & Field Championships, a rare feat.
Richardson is likely the only prep athlete in Missouri history to win two state gold medals in the throws while also claiming a pair of firsts in the jumps at the same state meet.
“I guess I had some good ups and a good right arm,” he said.
Richardson’s signature event in college was the javelin, an event that was banned in Missouri high schools. He discovered the javelin by chance one summer.
Richardson recalled he saw an ad in a newspaper for a Southwest Missouri summer track club. He signed up and was soon asked to give the javelin toss a try due to his strong arm, as he could throw a football 85 yards.
“They gave me a javelin and I started throwing that summer in Junior Olympics,” Richardson said.
As they say, the rest is history. Just six weeks later, Richardson broke the national record for 15-16 year-olds. He went on to set national records in multiple age divisions in the event.
“It just came naturally to me, and I worked hard at it,” Richardson said of the javelin. “I worked during the summer on the technique and how to do it, and it kind of took off from there.”
By Richardson's senior year, recruiting letters were pouring in. He had offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas before deciding on Tennessee.
At Tennessee, Richardson was a three-time NCAA All-American (1989, 1990, 1991) in the javelin, a four-time All-Southeastern Conference performer and he helped the Volunteers win the SEC and the NCAA Championships his senior year.
His All-American javelin throws went 237 feet, 6 inches, followed by 234-3 and 236-3. Richardson was the national runner-up in the event in 1991 at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.
During and after college, he also competed for USA Track and Field in international meets.
These days, Richardson is Vice President of Sales for Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company.
His ties to Miller High School have not ended. Richardson has enjoyed watching his children Brenden, Presten and Payten play sports at Miller. Presten won a state title in golf, while Payten is currently a member of Miller’s top-ranked girls basketball team.
“It’s so fun to watch your kids succeed,” Richardson said.
Of course, Richardson knows all about success. His long list of accomplishments speak for themselves.
And as a result, he’s now enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
“To me, the best thing about my career was all the people I met and all the friends I made,” Richardson said. “The key was hard work. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you’re not willing to put in the time and dedication and hard work, you’re not going to succeed. I’m proud of the hard work and what it turned into.”
Among the 12 individuals inducted on Sunday were former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Terry Pendleton, former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and former Kansas City Chief linebacker Derrick Johnson. Also in the class of 2020 were Justin Smith, a former Missouri Tiger and San Francisco 49ers lineman, and Brad Ziegler, a former Missouri State pitcher who played for the Oakland A’s and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Central Missouri's 2003 national championship baseball team was inducted, as well. Carl Junction product Danny Powers, now the coach at Neosho, was a key member of the Mules that year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.