It was just a continuation of what the Missouri Southern men’s cross country team has done all year.
With three runners in the top-12, the No. 17 nationally-ranked Lions finished second with 81 points in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on Saturday morning at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The MSSU men qualified as a team for nationals. Augustana captured the team title with 43 points, while Pittsburg State placed third with 92 to also qualify for the national finals.
“It’s great and that is always our goal at the end of the year,” Southern distance coach Jamie Burnham said. “We have had a couple of bumps along the road, but we have weathered the storm here. The payoff is getting to go to nationals. We are qualified to do that now.”
Ryan Riddle, a Webb City product, took first individually and finished the 10K race in a time of 29 minutes, 22 seconds to claim his fifth consecutive meet title this season. Riverton product and teammate J.P. Rutledge finished as the runner-up with a time of 29:37, while Riley Simpson came in sixth with a time of 29:58.
“I don’t know what else I can say,” Burnham said. “They have been great all year. They have just taken control and done what they needed to do. They are very smart racers. It’s paid off for them. They are patient, but they know when to put the hammer down and go hard.”
Senior Jarod Ozee placed 23rd with a time of 30:36 for MSSU. Freshman Zachary Finley crossed the line in 49th with a time of 31:31, while Kevin Koester placed 54th in 31:37 and Fatino Landon finished 64th in 31:56.
“I kept telling these guys all year, “Keep doing what you are doing. It’s going to pay off in the end,’” Burnham said. “It did. Obviously, we didn’t win it today but it was a great race for those guys. It was their best race of the year so far.”
MSSU women place 14th
The Lion women’s team finished out the year on a high note by placing 14th out of 35 teams with 378 points.
Augustana won the team title with 33 points, while Minnesota-Duluth placed second with 113. University of Mary in North Dakota came in third with 130.
Winona State’s Lindsay Cunningham claimed the individual title with a time of 20:22.
Leading MSSU was senior Ashlee Kuykendall, who placed 61st with a time of 22:24. Carthage product Jenari Lopez came in 66th in 22:33, while Kelie Henderson was 72nd with a time of 22:40.
Kayana Gaines (86th, 22:58), Danielle Prince (93rd, 23:03) and Alice Evans (208th, 26:19) also competed for the Lions.
“They (women) definitely ran the best race this year,” Burnham said. “I think they all had PR’s or right at PR’s. We knew all along that this was a rebuilding year. We have had some unfortunate injuries, but they weathered the storm and came out with a really good result for them today.”
The Lion men’s team will compete in the national championships on Nov. 20 in Tampa, Fla.
“Our goal is to always podium at nationals,” Burnham said. “It might be a little bit of a reach for us to do that, but we are going to go in there thinking we can and that’s what we want to do. With Ryan, J.P. and Riley running the way they have all year, we might have a shot.”
