MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men finished third and the women sixth, while the Lions took home two more individual titles in the final day of the 2022 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday at Northwest Missouri State.
In total, the Lions had 10 All-MIAA honors and five individual event champions at this year's event.
"This was an impressive effort by our men and women this weekend," MSSU head coach Bryan Schiding said in a release. "Both programs outscored our predictions significantly. After graduating such a talented group last year, our focus was being great in the events we were in. I feel we accomplished this in the majority of our events. I'm proud of this team for their competitiveness and fight, but also how they handle themselves with class and dignity."
The final day was highlighted by a pair of event wins as Ryan Riddle picked up his second championship, this time in the 3k, while Kiara Smith broke a school record in the 60m hurdles and won that title.
A Webb City product, Riddle crossed the finish line in a new MIAA Meet Record of 8:06.33 which was five seconds in front of his nearest competition. The time is an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.
Former Riverton standout JP Rutledge placed fifth in the event in an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 8:16.76. Riley Simpson was 10th, while Jarod Ozee placed 12th.
Smith took home the title in the 60m hurdles as she crossed the line in a new MSSU school record of 8.42. That mark is also an NCAA provisional qualifying mark and currently ranks fourth nationally this year. The time also broke the Hughes Fieldhouse record.
Claire Luallen was third in the 60m hurdles to earn All-MIAA status as she crossed the line in a time of 8.60, while Precious Olatunji was eighth as all three women scored points in the event for the team.
Adrain Broadus finished second in the triple jump as he hit an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 15.54m which is just off a school record and the second-longest triple jump in MSSU history. The mark ranks fifth in Division II this season. Taris Jackson scored points for the Lions as he was fifth in the event at 14.39m.
The women's 4x400m relay team of Olatunji, LaNea Wallace, Smith and Chardae Overstreet hit an NCAA Provisional Qualifying time of 3:49.46 and finished seventh, but the time was the third-fastest in MSSU history.
In other action, Cameron Linville was fifth in the 60m dash with a time of 6.88, JaDarius Pigg placed sixth in the men's 60m hurdles. Smith was fourth in the women's 200m with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 24.71, while Overstreet placed seventh. Overstreet went on to finish fifth in the women's 400m with an NCAA Provisional Qualifying time of 55.68.
Wallace broke her own school record and placed fourth in the 600y with a time of 1:23.15.
Riley Simpson was fifth in the mile with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 4:10.28, while Rutledge placed sixth and Zachary Finley was 13th.
Mason York was sixth in the men's pole vault with an NCAA provisional height of 4.79m, while Elliot Rule placed ninth. Josh Fulmer was fifth in the men's shot put with an NCAA Provisional distance of 16.75m, while Olatunji placed eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.65.
Southern competes at the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University on March 11-12.
