Justin Ridgway will take his biggest step up in competition when he faces former world title challenger and renowned knockout artist Marcus Oliveira on Saturday at the Civic Center in Neosho.
The eight-round cruiserweight bout will headline an 11-fight hybrid card known as Rumble in the Heartland that features five professional boxing fights and six mixed martial arts bouts.
A Springfield resident, Ridgway (9-2, six KOs) has won his last five fights with the last coming by second round stoppage of Kent Holland in July 2019.
Oliveira, who is from Mayetta, Kansas, is the most experienced fighter Ridgway will have faced. He was an undefeated contender when he traveled to Germany in 2013 to face Juergen Braehmer for the WBA light heavyweight championship, losing a close decision in Braehmer's home country.
Oliveira has knockout wins over former cruiserweight world champion Kelvin Davis, former title challenger Antwun Echols plus previously unbeaten Ryan Coyne and Phil Williams.
Also on the card, David Perez (2-0) of Tulsa will face Luis Galaviz (1-1) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, in a four-round junior lightweight bout.
Jake Robinson (3-2-1) of Lee's Summit will oppose the debuting Martino Grandelious of Springfield in a four-round bout.
Also in action will be Cesar Marquez (1-0-2) and Jody Linthicum (3-8) in separate bouts.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, and fights will start at 7. The card is being promoted by Skip Stewart Promotions, and tickets can be purchased by calling 417-920-4880.
