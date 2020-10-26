WEBB CITY, Mo. — The rivalry rematch is set.
Carl Junction and Webb City claimed wins on Monday night at the Cardinal Dome to advance to the Class 4 District 11 volleyball championship.
In a rematch of last year’s district final, the two teams will square off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Webb City High School.
No. 1 seed Carl Junction punched its ticket to the district title match with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-16, 25-22) of 4-seed Nevada, while 2-seed Webb City defeated 3-seed Bolivar 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20).
Wednesday's title match will mark the third meeting between the Bulldogs (22-4) and Cardinals (22-7-1) this season, with Carl Junction having won the first two matches by scores of 3-1 and 2-1.
“The rivalry that we have with them, it’s always a little added excitement, and it adds to the games,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said of Webb City. “So I don’t anticipate anything less.”
The Cardinals claimed a 2-1 triumph over Carl Junction in last season’s district championship.
“Salma Lewis is a tough kid, Logan Jones is a tough kid, and they just have a strong team with a strong attack,” Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said of Carl Junction. “It’s a rematch from last year. I have more of a different lineup than what they have from last year, but I hope it’s going to be a really long, hard-fought night. Hopefully that third match is a charm for us.”
The winner between Carl Junction and Webb City will advance to the sectional round of the Class 4 state tournament, which is slated for Saturday.
CARL JUNCTION 3, NEVADA 0
The Carl Junction trio of Lewis, Jessa Hylton and Jillian Kennedy combined for 27 kills as the Bulldogs claimed their 16th sweep of the season.
CJ cruised in the first two sets, holding leads as high as 10 in each, before using a late run in the third set to deny Nevada (7-17) a comeback bid.
Nevada’s only set lead came in the third when it followed up an 11-11 tie with seven straight points to go up 18-11 — a span that saw the Bulldogs commit four hitting errors, while Nevada benefited from back-to-back kills by Jade Feller and Trinity Gayman as well as an ace by Emma Leisure.
“We called a timeout, and I just told our girls that we needed to refocus and get back to what we do well,” Sharples said. “They made a big jump at us there, you know, because every team is playing to survive right now. So we just had to stay focused and take care of business, and that was the main message.”
And the Bulldogs answered the call, stymieing Nevada’s momentum with a 14-4 surge that sealed the set and the match. Kennedy played a large role in the CJ run with six points and three aces.
“What we strive for every year is to put ourselves in position to win our district championship,” Sharples said. “The kids did what they needed to do tonight to make that happen.”
Lewis finished as CJ’s kill leader with 10, while Hylton recorded 10 aces and nine kills, Kennedy eight kills, Jones 31 assists and Olivia Vediz 10 digs.
For Nevada, Gayman logged a team-high six kills, while Feller totaled 15 assists and Grace Barnes eight digs.
WEBB CITY 3, BOLIVAR 1
The Cardinals overcame a sluggish start and found their rhythm late in the second set to claim a ninth consecutive victory.
Bolivar (14-7-2) surprised Webb City with a first-set victory and threatened to take the second before the Cardinals broke away from a 20-20 tie with a 5-1 run. A kill by Maddy Peeples gave Webb City a 24-21 advantage before the set point was iced by a Bolivar hitting error.
That momentum then carried over into the third set for the Cardinals as they jumped out to a 8-1 lead, with four points coming on aces by Sage Crane. Webb City led by as many as 10 before claiming the set point for a 2-1 match advantage.
“I’ve had people in and out recently, and I think we sort of struggled to find a rhythm early on because of it,” Lawrence said. “But credit Bolivar because they fought hard and played really well. I think it really came down to us buckling in after that first set.”
A back-and-forth fourth set saw Webb City use a 6-0 run to take a 22-19 lead. And following a Bolivar timeout, the Cardinals kept their foot on the gas and eventually sealed the match as Makenzie Storm logged a kill to clinch a 25-20 set win.
Peeples finished with a team-high 19 kills for Webb City. Anna Hettinger tallied 25 assist, while Crane had six aces, Brenda Lawrence seven kills and Storm nine kills and two blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.