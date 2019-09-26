For the first time since the two teams joined the Central Ozark Conference, a football meeting between Carthage and Webb City might not determine the eventual conference champion.
But that obviously won’t make this game less meaningful to the two rivals.
“Every game is important, and obviously this is a big rivalry,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “We’re very familiar with them and they’re very familiar with us. There aren’t any secrets. I think it’s going to be two really good football teams giving everything they have. And a lot of pride will be on the line.”
Carthage (3-1) plays host to the Cardinals (3-1) tonight at 7 at David Haffner Stadium. The Tigers come in ranked third in Class 5 while Webb City is ranked third in Class 4.
“It won’t be hard for either team to get up and be excited for this one,” Guidie said.
The Tigers are seeking their first triumph over Webb City since 2016 and just its second since 2010. The Cardinals claimed a 21-12 victory in last year’s meeting at Cardinal Stadium.
The key to topping the perennial COC and Class 4 power?
“We need to be crisp in our execution on both sides of the ball, and especially on defense,” Guidie said.
The Tigers’ first-team defensive unit has shut out three opponents this season in wins over Nixa, Carl Junction and Neosho. However, one outlier showing came in Week 3 when Carthage surrendered 56 points in a one-point loss to COC frontrunner Joplin (4-0). The Eagles also defeated Webb City 35-28 in Week 2.
“Our varsity defense, in all honesty, has played very well with the exception of that one game,” Guidie said. “And quite frankly, I think they were a little embarrassed by that and really did a nice job last week of adjusting and fixing those things.”
The adjustment for Carthage came in the form of a 55-0 shutout of Neosho last Friday. The Tigers limited the Wildcats to just 27 yards of offense and two first downs.
Tonight the Tigers are tasked with containing a Webb City offense that’s averaging 34.5 points and 335 yards per game.
“They’re going to line up and come right at you and force you to be very disciplined defensively in your reads and fits,” Guidie said. “If you have one guy not doing (his) job, you get exposed pretty quickly."
The Carthage offense, meanwhile, has not been stopped by anybody. The Tigers have averages of 45 points and 500 yards through the first four weeks.
Junior quarterback Patrick Carlton has thrown for three touchdowns and 446 yards on a 22-of-34 clip, and he’s also rushed for eight touchdowns and 566 yards on 67 carries. Carthage’s leading rusher, senior Tyler Mueller, has recorded 10 touchdowns and 624 yards on 67 carries.
“You have to do very well versus Webb City up front or they’re going to control you,” Guidie said. “Controlling the line of scrimmage is really important in being able to sustain some drives, keep possession and keep their offense off the field."
The Webb City defense, which has limited opponents to 10 points per game, has shut out Carl Junction and Branson. The Cardinals surrendered just six points to Neosho.
“They’re doing a great job of defending everybody,” Guidie added. “It kind of seems like they have 12 or 13 kids out there just by how active they are and the pressure they bring. It’ll a big challenge for our offensive line, certainly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.