JASPER, Mo. — Running back Juan Rivera had a night at the office.
The senior scored six touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 211 yards to lead Jasper past College Heights Christian 48-24 in 8-man football action on Friday night.
Jasper moved to 4-4, while College Heights slipped to 1-7. In their inaugural season as a program, it was the Cougars' final regular-season game.
College Heights benefitted from a strong start. The Cougars led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles sliced the deficit to 18-14 after a TD run and kickoff return for a score from Rivera. Freshman Quentin Winans then connected with Collin Furr on a TD pass to put Jasper ahead by two with 1:05 left in the first half.
However, College Heights answered quickly with a score to take a 24-20 lead into halftime.
But the Eagles recovered well in the second half. Rivera scored four TD runs alone during that span to account for Jasper's final scoring margin.
The Eagles play at Appleton City to close out their regular season next week. College Heights will await its next opponent in postseason action.
