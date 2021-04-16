Two Missouri Southern seniors scored on Senior Night, but Northeastern State spoiled the festivities with a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday night in MIAA women's soccer action at Hal Bodon Field.
All of the scoring came after halftime, and both goals by the Lions produced ties.
Senior forward Bailey Belcher scored on a breakaway in the 65th minute, giving the Lions (4-7, 1-3 MIAA) a 1-1 tie. The RiverHawks, however, reclaimed the lead four minutes later.
Senior midfielder Carina Calderon tied it with seven minutes left in regulation with a goal after a cross from senior midfielder Meredith Belrose. It was Calderon's second goal of the season.
Belcher's goal was her fifth of the season and 14th of her career, putting her in sixth place on the Lions' career goals list. Her 30 points (14 goals, 2 assists) are ninth in school history.
The RiverHawks (3-2, 3-1) won the match on Myka Heimback's goal just under four minutes into overtime. It was her second goal of the game and third of the season.
Missouri Southern held a 20-17 edge in shots, but Northeastern State had more shots on frame 10-8. Lions goalkeeper Riley Laver made seven saves.
The Lions conclude the season at 6 p.m. Sunday at Central Missouri.
