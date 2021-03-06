PITTSBURG State, Kan. — The Northeastern State baseball squad swept an MIAA twinbill from Pittsburg State on Saturday at Al Ortolani Field.
The RiverHawks (5-2, 4-2 MIAA) knocked off the Gorillas 16-8 in game one and 3-0 in the finale.
NSU blew open a 7-6 game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning in game one. The RiverHawks tacked on three more runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to pull away.
Adam Theis led PSU offensively, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. Theis launched a three-run home run in the fourth inning that knotted the score at 5-5. Blain Ohlmeier also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Cruz Aranda went 2-for-4 with two runs.
Justin Root (0-1) suffered the loss in relief, allowing one run over one inning of work.
In game two, the RiverHawks rode the stellar pitching of Nic Swanson and Dakodah Jones to the win as they combined to pitch a five-hitter.
NSU scorec in the first inning off PSU starter Zach Curry (1-2) and added two more insurance runs in the third. Swanson scattered five hits and three walks over 7 1/3 innings while registering 10 strikeouts.
Jones earned his first save of the season by recovering the final five outs.
Ryan Koval collected three of the Gorillas' hits, going 3-for-4. Garett McGowan went 2-for-4 for PSU.
Pittsburg State hosts Washburn for a three-game series next weekend, starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.