High school football action gets into full swing tonight in Southeast Kansas, and the three-town neighborhood rivalry begins immediately.
Riverton makes the short trip to Baxter Springs in a matchup of CNC League teams. The Rams are coming off a 6-4 season and second-round playoff appearance last season, while Baxter Springs is looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season.
In a contrast of coaching careers, Riverton’s Johnny Mallatt begins his 49th season overall. He is in his fourth year during his second stint at Riverton. Baxter Springs has a new coach in Matt Mims, who was offensive coordinator last year at Nowata, Oklahoma.
Galena, which plays at Riverton on Sept. 18 and entertains Baxter Springs on Oct. 23, starts the season with a three-game road trip. The trip begins with a trip across the state line to play Commerce, Okla.
Frontenac and Columbus, the top two teams in the CNC last season, kick off their seasons tonight in Columbus.
The Raiders beat the Titans 21-0 in Columbus in the final game of the regular season to decide the Class 3A district championship. This year the teams are in different districts — Columbus in 3A-District 1 and Frontenac in 3A-2.
Pittsburg starts its season at home against Labette County on the new turf at Hutchinson Field.
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI
The second round of Big 8 Conference crossover games is tonight, and this time the West Division schools are at home.
The matchups have Mount Vernon at East Newton, Reeds Spring at Lamar, Rogersville at Seneca, Marshfield at Cassville, Hollister at Nevada, Springfield Catholic at McDonald County and Aurora at Monett.
Last week the West Division schools held a 4-3 edge over the East. In a pair of exciting finishes, Seneca erased a two-touchdown halftime deficit and mounted a late defensive stand to beat Marshfield 34-30, and Mount Vernon hit a late touchdown pass to down Cassville 21-13.
Southwest Conference games tonight include Diamond at Pierce City, Sarcoxie at Lockwood and Pleasant Hope at Miller.
Lockwood decked two-time defending league champion Pierce City 47-20 last week in Pierce City behind quarterback Max Schnelle’s four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing). Pierce City’s Chanse Ford ran 14 times for 169 yards and a touchdown, and Zane Clayton recorded 12 tackles.
In 8-man football, Jasper looks for the second straight week to get its season started when it entertains Osceola in a Western Missouri Conference game.
The Eagles were scheduled to play Rich Hill in a nonconference game last weekend, but the game was postponed on Friday night reportedly because a team was waiting for COVID-19 test results, and it was canceled on Saturday morning by lightning.
OKLAHOMA
The schedule in Northeast Oklahoma has one less game tonight as Quapaw’s game at Dewey has been canceled because Quapaw’s high school is closed,
In addition to Commerce’s home game against Galena, other games on tap tonight have Miami at Jay and Grove at Vinita.
at college hights
lockwood
College Heights 25-25-25, Lockwood 13-13-11
College Heights leaders: Sarah Painter 16 points, 23 assists; Avery Good 13 digs; Laney Lett 7 kills, 2 blocks; Layne Jackson 5 kills, 2 blocks; Catie Secker 5 kills; Emma Woodford 5 kills.
opener,
College Heights B 25-25, Lockwood 14-19
Next: Pierce City at College Heights, 6 p.m. Tuesday
