GALENA, Kan. — A youthful yet poised Riverton team added another bullet point to its season resume on Saturday by downing Frontenac 2-0 (25-20, 25-23) in the championship of the Kansas 3A sub-state volleyball tournament at Galena High School.
The triumph marked Riverton’s first sub-state title since 2004, and it also avenged a regular-season loss to the Raiders in early October. The Rams (29-8-1) will host a state quarterfinal on Tuesday against Pomona-West Franklin (31-3), which won the Burlington sub-state.
“I’m just really, really proud and happy for our girls,” fourth-year Riverton coach Rebecca Lipasek said. “We really talked about our past inability to knock off a team like Frontenac. I think sometimes it’s more of a mental thing, and I’ve been stressing to them all week that this is just another tournament. It’s a Saturday, just like the previous tournaments we played in and won.”
And for a team that featured just one senior, three sophomores and three freshmen in its primary rotation, maintaining composure was critical.
“I was worried that maybe nerves would get to us, but whenever Frontenac made (its) runs, I felt like we did a really good job of staying calm, cool and collected,” Lipasek said. “Sometimes in the past, we would make a mistake and it would become four mistakes really, really fast. So I’m really proud that our girls were mentally tough today. That’s been the biggest difference for us in the past two weeks.”
The first pivotal moment came at the end of the first set that the Rams had mostly dominated. A service ace by sophomore Morgan Compton gave Riverton its largest lead, 24-15, before the Raiders (29-8) reeled off five straight points to pull within 24-20. However, the Rams then sealed the set victory in the next volley thanks to a pair of key digs by sophomore Jacy Thomasson and senior Emma Berry, which led to a Frontenac kill attempt that missed wide.
A back-and-forth second set saw Frontenac take its biggest lead at 12-10 after back-to-back misfires on kill attempts by Riverton. But out of a timeout, the Rams went on a 6-2 run that was capped by a Thomasson kill to go up 17-15.
The Riverton lead eventually grew to 24-19 before Frontenac when on another surge with four straight points — two points coming on back-to-back kills by sophomore Hattie Pyle and one on a kill by junior Heather Arnett — to make it 24-23. But again, Riverton managed to get the point it needed as Thomasson drove a kill attempt that saw the ball ricochet off the top of the net and fall on Frontenac’s side of the court.
“Our girls never gave up and played super hard,” Frontenac coach Martha Harper said. “We did a lot of things right. We just weren’t putting runs together until it was too late. Riverton played well and we wish them well, but we feel like we weren’t playing our best volleyball with enough consistency.”
Pyle finished with six kills and two blocks for Frontenac, while Pyle tallied five kills and Sydney Frankenberry three kills.
Earlier in the day, top-seeded Frontenac claimed a 2-0 (25-12, 25-5) quarterfinal win over Columbus and a 2-0 (25-16, 25-18) semifinal win over Baxter Springs.
“We’re disappointed that we dug ourselves in those holes in the last match, but again, I can’t discredit our girls for the fight they showed throughout the day,” Harper said.
Thomasson, who’s nearing the 900-kill mark for her career as just a sophomore, led the Riverton attack with 12 kills while chipping in eight digs.
“She is someone that people will be hearing about for a long time,” Lipasek said. “In just her sophomore year, she’s one of the best volleyball players in Kansas. … She’s so humble and she’s so hungry. Those are two great qualities, when a kid really wants it and is willing to work her tail off for it.”
Berry recorded 11 assists, two aces and three kills, and Elizabeth Wells recorded three kills and one solo block.
Second-seeded Riverton also earned a 2-0 (25-6, 25-15) quarterfinal win over Caney Valley and a 2-0 (25-10, 25-18) semifinal win over Girard.
