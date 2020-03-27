Brian Mitchell was looking forward to coaching his daughter Zoey for one last season on the softball diamond.
Unfortunately for the longtime Riverton High School coach and his daughter, the spring season has been eliminated.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring competitions for the remainder of the school year on March 18.
Zoey Mitchell was one of six softball seniors at Riverton.
“I was speechless,” Coach Mitchell said of hearing the news the season was over before a single game was played. “I didn’t know what to think. It was unreal. It took a couple of days for it to sink in. I don’t get to coach my daughter again.”
“When they first closed the schools for the rest of the year, I was still trying to remain optimistic,” Mitchell added. “We were hoping they would push the season back, and we’d play into the summer. That would be better than not playing at all.”
Mitchell was confident his Rams had the pieces in place to put together a stellar season.
“We were going to return eight starters,” Mitchell said. “Obviously, Frontenac was going to be the team to beat, but we felt like we had a good shot this year. We had high hopes. Our seniors were all ready for their last hurrah, and it got jerked from them. I know they’re hurting.”
In addition to Zoey Mitchell, other seniors are Camryn Compton, Danielle Weaver, Mia Moss, Jayden Phillips and Madison Strup. Compton will play collegiately at Wichita State, while Weaver is headed to Neosho County Community College to play basketball.
This year’s seniors were freshmen when the Rams won the Class 3A state championship. As sophomores, the Rams went back to state again. Riverton suffered a one-run loss to eventual state champion Frontenac in last year’s regional final.
“We were three outs away from beating the eventual champion,” Mitchell noted. “We thought we might get over the hump this year and get back to state and win another championship.”
Now, all Mitchell and the Rams can do is wonder what might have been.
“We’re trying to cope with everything that’s going on,” he said. “I know my daughter and her classmates are concerned about the other things that are in limbo at this point like graduation and prom. Prom is a big deal for the girls. It is what it is. It’s life. You have to deal with it and go on. And we all just to have to stay safe with our families.”
