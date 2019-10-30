After a solid second-place district showing, Riverton kicks off Class 2A postseason play tonight against Oskaloosa.
Kickoff is at 7 at the Rams’ Wyatt P. Laughlin Field.
Schools had the option of playing their first-round games tonight or Friday, and many around Southeast Kansas chose tonight.
Other games on top tonight have Galena at Burlington, Anderson County at Columbus and Girard at Frontenac in Class 3A. Southeast at Osage City, Jayhawk-Linn at Silver Lake and Central Heights at Humboldt in 2A and Leon-Bluestem at St. Mary’s Colgan in 1A and Hartford at St. Paul in 8-Man Division II.
Class 4A games on Friday have Spring Hill at Pittsburg and Labette County at Bishop Miege.
Riverton (5-3) improved as the season went along, and just as veteran coach Johnny Mallatt expected, the Rams have played well against schools their own size.
“A lot of people don’t realize it but we’re 5-3, and the losses have been to Galena, Lighthouse Christian and Humboldt,” Mallatt said. “And we almost beat Humboldt 20-14, and they are ranked fourth in the state. Our kids knew after that game that we could play with just about anybody in 2A.”
The six-point decision was the Rams’ only loss in 2A-District 1 play. The Rams outscored their five district opponents 201-72.
The Shawver brothers lead the Rams’ ground-oriented attack.
“Ethan Shawver, the fullback, has a little over 1,000 rushing yards,” Mallatt said. “His brother, Will, has about 815 yards rushing. So they’ve been a pretty good inside-outside tandem. We’re playing pretty good on defense now. We’ve improved a lot.”
The Rams’ roster also has lengthened in recent years.
“Three years ago we had 16 kids on the team,” Mallatt said. “Now we have about 35, 36 kids. We have a program. These kids who started as freshmen, they are juniors now. They’ve learned our system pretty well, and they’ve found out how to win.
“I really believed once they learned our system that we put in, plus consistency at Riverton ... this is my third year, and before I took the job coaches would stay one year or two years and they were gone. I told the kids I’d stay with them until we’d see if we could get it turned around, and we’re moving in the right direction.”
The Oskaloosa Bears (3-2) finished third in District 2. They scored 124 points in their three district wins and just 22 points in their two district losses.
“Their record is a little deceiving,” Mallatt said. “They are 3-5, but their losses have come close to some pretty good teams up north. This is the first time they’ve been in the playoffs in quite a while, so their program is coming along pretty good.
“They like to run a mixture (of run and pass), but (Thursday) night with field conditions, we’re a line up and run through the tackles team. It won’t bother us as much I think.”
