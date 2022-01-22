CHEROKEE, Kan. — Riverton used an overpowering first half Saturday to down McAuley Catholic 62-31 for seventh place in the boys division of the Lancer Classic.
The Rams jumped out to a 36-18 advantage at intermission and never looked back.
“Riverton is solid ball club, said McAuley coach Tony Witt. “They are not a seventh-place caliber team. We gave them all that we could.”
Noah Black and Kable Reichardt scored eight points apiece to top the Warriors.
McAuley (3-13) will play at Wheaton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.