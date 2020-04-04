Riverton’s Price misses out on defending track titles

Matti Price had lofty goals for her senior year.
The Riverton High School track and field standout dreamed of capping her prep career by bringing home multiple gold medals from the Kansas state track meet.
In recent weeks Price has been forced to accept the cold reality that her high school track career has officially concluded.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring competitions for the remainder of the school year on March 18 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“I was devastated,” Price said. “I felt like my whole world came crashing down. I don’t have another sport. Track is my only season. I trained all-year round and I had worked hard for this season the entire year. It felt like I worked for nothing. It’s still crazy to think I’m done.”
Although her final prep campaign was wiped out, Price left her mark on the Riverton track and field program. She was a seven-time state qualifier and a two-time state champion. She holds school records in three events — the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the 400.
“I can say that I was super blessed all three years I got to compete,” Price said.
As a newcomer to the sport, Price advanced to the Class 3A state meet as a freshman, finishing 13th in the 400.
“My freshman year was my first year ever doing track, and qualifying for state was a huge confidence boost for me,” Price said.
As a sophomore, Price was the state runner-up in the 400 while also finishing sixth in the 200 and 11th in the 100.
“Taking second in the state really showed me that I could be good at this,” Price said.
Price’s junior season was one to remember.
She captured gold medals in two events at the state track meet in Wichita, winning the Class 3A 100 in 12.39 seconds and crossing the line first in the 400 in 56.74. Price also took second in the 200 with a time of 25.98, just .14 seconds behind Nemaha Central’s Alleigh Kramer.
Of course, Price had hoped to add more items to her track resume this spring.
“I was hoping to get four gold medals at state,” she said. “Besides my individual events, I think we would have had a really good 4x400 relay team. I had big expectations for the season. Each year, I progressed. That’s why I was hoping this spring would be even bigger. But I feel lucky that I had the seasons I did have.”
Price signed a letter of intent in January to continue her academic and athletic career at Pittsburg State, where she'll run for Russ Jewett's Gorillas.
“Pitt State was the first school that reached out to me, and that was super exciting,” Price said. “After state last year, I had a lot of schools contact me, but Pittsburg State was consistent … always checking in with me. And I’ve seen the success their women’s team has every year. That’s something I wanted to be a part of, and I think it was the best fit for me.”
Price noted she’s been missing everything that goes along with participating in a team sport, not only competing on the track, but also the quality time spent with her teammates and coaches.
At the same time, there’s some consolation for Price, as she still has a college track and field career ahead of her.
“That’s been one thing I’ve been able to lean on,” Price said. “So many athletes have lost their senior season and the sport they love. A lot of seniors also lost their chance to be noticed by college coaches. That hits hard for me. I can’t imagine never having any more practices or meets.
“I’m trying to stay positive right now,” she added. “I know I get to move on to college track. It hits harder for me knowing there are so many athletes that don’t get to.”
