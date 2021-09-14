The most impressive part of Jacy Thomasson's career in volleyball isn’t the fact she reached 1,000 kills in the early part of her junior campaign at Riverton High School.
But a fact less known to people: Thomasson is tough as nails.
And that might even be selling her toughness short.
“She has severe scoliosis,” said Riverton coach Becky Lipasek, also a Hall of Fame volleyball coach in Missouri. “Up through middle school, she was wearing a back brace hours a day. Some kids could have thought, ‘Hey, I could be okay at this.’ Maybe, I’ll complain this day or that day because my back is bothering me. She never complains.
“Her Mom and Dad will say something to me about how she went to the chiropractor because her back has been tight. I’ll say, “Oh, she never said a word to me.’ I don’t see it in her play. It just doesn’t come out. I think she has a mental toughness about her, and she has overcome that.”
Thomasson, a middle hitter for the 9-1 Rams, has been one of the top players in the Four-State region since her breakout sophomore season last year. After collecting 367 kills as a freshman in 2019, she followed that up with a whopping 517 kills for a team that claimed the Class 3A sub-state championship last season.
Thomasson is off to a similar start this fall. On Saturday, she tallied 85 kills in six matches as Riverton finished as the runner-up in the Iola Tournament, and Thomasson surpassed the 1,000th-mark in the Rams’ 2-0 victory over Parsons in the fourth contest of the day.
“It was amazing. It was great,” Thomasson said. “It’s something I have been working towards since freshman year. Just reaching that milestone, it was like, ‘Wow, I accomplished something that big.’ I certainly couldn’t have done it without my teammates. We were all excited together.”
In total, Thomasson has slammed 152 kills this season. She has an impressive .426 hitting percentage and ranks among team leaders with 17 aces, 17 blocks and 62 digs.
Thomasson admitted her focus is to be solid in every area of her game.
“In high school and club, I played all six rotations,” she said. “Some people see that as uncommon for a middle to be playing all the way around, even in the back row. I try to not only improve on my swing, my offense but also try to improve my defense in the back row and get to a lot of balls.”
Lipasek said Thomasson has come a long way from when she first spiked a volleyball in seventh grade. At that time, she just was a “string-bean, skinny kid” that showed nascent potential.
Ironically, Lipasek’s daughter, Kyleigh, was her middle school coach and she would always have conversations with Becky about Thomasson’s willingness to be great and how much she truly loved the game of volleyball.
“I think watching a kid love something that I love just makes that relationship more special,” Lipasek said. “Jacy is 5-foot-11, but she can jump and touch 10 feet. She plays well above the net. If you play at a high-level above the net, you are going to have some success. She is very fast. She is quick. She jumps well. She is super strong. She is really committed to the weight room and becoming a better athlete.
“She is a very special kind of player that don’t come around all that often. She is extremely humble and a really hard-working kid. She has all the pieces of the puzzle.”
Speaking of toughness, Thomasson not only dealt with scoliosis during track season, but other back issues. In fact, she even threw a rib out of place last spring.
“It has been a challenge trying to stay somewhat normal and trying to play without injury,” Thomasson said. “Up until last year, it didn’t bother me a whole lot. It’s something I dealt with pretty easily. I wore a back brace from third grade up until seventh grade 16 hours a day to try and keep that Scoliosis from getting any worse. Ever since then, I have just tried to be an active person.
“I have been in the weight room, running and jumping, doing everything I can to keep myself active and not let that muscle tighten up so much.”
Jacy Thomasson is the definition of mental toughness.
