HUTCHISON, Kan. — The Riverton volleyball team is looking to cap another phenomenal season as it begins play in the Class 3A state tournament on Friday.
The Rams (38-3) are seeded fourth and are slated to play a trio of matches in pool play at Hutchison-Sports Arena.
“Even though we have had other years where we have won a lot of matches, it’s one of the years where we are competing consistently at a high level,” Riverton coach Becky Lipasek said earlier this month. “We have put ourselves in position to achieve some goals we weren’t able to do in the past.”
In a round-robin in Pool 1, Riverton opens up action against fifth-seeded Lindsborg-Smoky Valley (37-3) 8:30 a.m., followed by a matchup against eighth-seeded Beloit (32-7) at 10:30.
The Rams conclude the day against top-seeded Eureka (35-1) at 1:30 p.m. All Riverton matches will be played on Court A.
In Pool 2 on Court B, the teams are second-seeded Cheney (37-2), third-seeded Olathe-Heritage Christian (35-2), sixth-seeded Goodland (37-3) and seventh-seeded Nemaha Central (36-6).
Saturday's bracket will be posted on www.kshsaa.org at the conclusion of pool play on Friday. Saturday semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Consolation and championship matches will begin 25 minutes after the last semifinal match has concluded.
Riverton won its first CNC title since 1991 by going unbeaten in league play.
And the most impressive aspect about the Rams' run this year is they have no seniors on their roster.
Serving is one of the strongest parts of Riverton's game. The Rams have tallied 350 aces in 91 sets played this season.
The leader is junior middle hitter Jacy Thomasson, whose 536 kills this year give her 1,420 for her career.
“Jacy is 5-foot-11, but she can jump and touch 10 feet," Lipasek said. "She plays well above the net. If you play at a high-level above the net, you are going to have some success. She is very fast. She is quick. She jumps well. She is super strong.
"She is a very special kind of player that don’t come around all that often. She is extremely humble and a really hard-working kid. She has all the pieces of the puzzle.”
Sophomores Elizabeth Wells and Alivia Parker have 150 and 142 kills, respectively. Junior Morgan Compton leads the team with 833 assists, while sophomore Kayla Greer paces the defense with 281 digs.
Juniors Rachel Wilson and Taylor Greer, as well as sophomores Josie Harper, Noel Hedrick and freshmen Lexie Mallatt, Landyn Martin and Maddie Darnaby make up the rest of the varsity roster.
Lipasek came to Riverton in 2017 after a 27-year coaching career in Missouri before retiring. She spent 16 years at El Dorado Springs where she won two state championships among four Final Four appearances.
Lipasek had two Final Four teams during an eight-year tenure at Reeds Spring, and she coached her last three years in Missouri at Branson. She was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Lipasek is looking to make history across state lines in Kansas this time around.
