Riverton is looking to add to its volleyball season resume on Saturday in the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Galena.
The Rams (26-8-1) are seeded second and play Cherryvale (7-12) in a 1 p.m. first-round match in the high school’s old gymnasium.
“I told the girls we won three tournaments this year,” coach Rebecca Lipasek said. “We knocked off (St. Mary’s) Colgan on Tuesday nigh; we haven’t won a conerence game over Colgan since I’ve been here (four years). You’ve accomplished some things ... here’s a new one. Let’s go for it. It’s another thing ... we want to take that step to get us at the level we want to be.”
Other first-round matchups on Saturday have top-seeded Frontenac (27-7) vs. Columbus (1-27) at 1 in the athletic center, fourth-seeded Baxter Springs (11-17) vs. Cherryvale (7-12) and third-seeded Girard (19-13) vs. Galena (11-21), both at approximately 2.
Two semifinals matches will be played simultaneously at approximately 3, and the championship match will follow.
Riverton finished tied for third in the tightly bunched CNC League standings. Colgan and Girard both were 5-1 in league play, and Riverton and Frontenac were 4-2.
The Rams’ season outlook wasn’t clear because they had so many young players — really young.
“I wasn’t really sure,” Lipasek said. “I have a lot of young kids on the court. I knew there would be some inconsistencies. We did some things in the summer, and it really depended on how the young kids held up. I have three freshmen and three sophomores on the court regularly, and I have one senior who had played varsity before. And we don’t have any juniors, so we really are a very, very, very young team. I wasn’t sure. I thought we could be good.”
The leader is sophomore middle hitter Jacy Thomasson, whose 463 kills this year give her 830 for her career.
“She’s an amazing, amazing player,” Lipasek said. “So I knew if we could get the ball to her, we would be able to compete. It’s just what would we do when she goes to the back row, and how would we find ways to score with some of the other kids who had no varsity experience whatsoever.
“Jacy had 23 kills against Colgan, and she also had 19 digs. When she was in the back row, she did a great job as well, and she’s one of our best servers. She’s involved in every aspect of what we’re doing, not just a flashy front-row hitter. She gets down and dirty on the back row, too, and gets it done.”
Joining Thomasson in the lineup are senior Emma Berry and sophomore Morgan Compton at setter, sophomore Rachel Wilson and freshman Alivia Parker at outside hitter, freshman Elizabeth Wells at middle hitter and freshman Kayla Greer at libero.
Senior Lexi Nowlin rotates into the lineup as a defensive specialist, and senior Tori Willoughby and freshman Noel Hedrick complete the varsity roster.
Lipasek believes her team is ready for the postseason.
“In the middle of the season, we had a few who would make a mistake and get their head down, and one mistake would snowball into four or five mistakes,” she said. “They seem in the last stretch to be able to put that out of their mind and move on to the next play. I think the confidence is high right now. I like the demeanor of the team.”
Lipasek came to Riverton after a 27-year coaching career in Missouri before retiring. She spent 16 years at El Dorado Springs where she won two state championships among four Final Four appearances. She had two Final Four teams during an eight-year tenure at Reeds Spring, and she coached her last three years in Missouri at Branson.
