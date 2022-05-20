CHANUTE, Kan. — Another day, another big showing from Riverton's track and field squads.
The Rams advanced in 15 different events to the state tournament in both the boys and girls divisions in the Class 3A regionals on Friday at Chanute High School.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for next weekend's state meet at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.
In the girls division, Riverton qualified in seven events. Alivia Parker took second in the 100-meter dash, while Jacy Thomasson finished third in the 200.
Chloe Parker was a runner-up in the 300 hurdles. Parker also took third in the triple jump, while Jenna Daniel placed fourth in the long jump.
The Rams won the 4x100 relay race, while placing fourth in the 4x400.
On the boys side, Riverton's Lake Crowder qualified in the 100 (second) and 200 (fourth). Dillion Leggett and Jaxson Gantt finished third in the 800 and 3,200, respectively.
The Rams' had two fourth-place finishers in Colton Thomas (long jump) and Jamey Richardson (javelin).
Riverton posted third-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 relay races.
Galena had seven advance on both sides, six of which were in the boys division.
Matthew Hardee took second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Randy Cockerel was a runner-up in the pole vault.
Hayden Qualls placed fourth in the 400. Cockerel also posted a fourth-place finish in the triple jump.
The Bulldogs' 4x400 relay team took second. In the girls division, Mia Sarwinski finished fourth in the 400.
Columbus advanced in six events. In the boys division, Trey Laurance was victorious in the 1,600 and took second in the 800.
Kolt Ungelheuer won the high jump, while Kody Schalk finished third in the discus.
In the girls division, Montana Ohmart won the 800 and took second in the 1,600.
Also competing was Baxter Springs. Jacob Grant won the 300 hurdles and took third in the 110 hurdles, while teammate Nolan Duncan finished fourth in both events.
In the girls division, Kaylynn Charles placed third in the javelin. Jada Schnieders was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Team scores were not available at the time of publication.
