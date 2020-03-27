Riverton standout Compton misses out on senior season

Camryn Compton was all set for her fourth and final prep softball season at Riverton High School.
Arguably one of the top players in not only Southeast Kansas, but also the state of Kansas, Compton was looking to end her high school career on a high note this spring.
But before a single game could be played, the 2020 campaign was called off, as the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring competitions for the remainder of the school year on March 18.
Compton admitted the news that her senior season was canceled was definitely hard to swallow.
“With everything going on, I kind of saw it coming,” Compton said. “But I never thought the season would be completely ended…maybe postponed or pushed back. When it happened, it was definitely a shock to all of us. It was hard. It’s gone and we just have to take it and go on.”
Compton noted the Rams had their goals set high.
“After all the work we’ve put in through the years, I saw a lot of potential in our team,” Compton said. “We’ve all grown up playing softball together, and I think our senior class is special for sure. I’m just really glad I had the opportunity to play with them.”
Although her final campaign was wiped out, Compton left her mark on the Riverton softball program. In three seasons, Compton hit .552 with 21 home runs, 34 doubles, 21 triples and 113 RBI.
A shortstop, Compton led the Rams in hits, doubles and home runs in 2019, hitting .667 with 43 RBI. She earned first-team all-state honors after her junior season, and was a three-time all-conference pick.
As a freshman, Compton played a key role as Riverton captured the Class 3A state championship in Manhattan. In fact, Compton launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the title game.
“That was such a great experience, especially with the way it ended,” Compton said. “We can hold on to that forever.”
The Rams also advanced to state during Compton’s sophomore year. Last year, the Rams missed out on state after falling 5-4 in the regional championship game to eventual state champion Frontenac.
Compton also played basketball and volleyball at Riverton, and she earned all-CNC League honors in both sports.
“It was a lot of fun,” Compton said of her prep career. “I’ll remember it forever. I have a lot of good memories that we all built together.”
The daughter of Jim and Debbie Compton, Camryn followed in the footsteps of her older sisters Taylor and Jamee. Taylor plays softball at South Dakota State and Jamee is on the roster at Newman.
Academically, Compton ranked first in her class with a 4.0 GPA. Compton plans to major in business and accounting at Wichita State.
“Wichita State felt like home,” Compton said. “I’ll be close to home. My friends and family have backed me up during my career, and I know I’ll still have their support. I think playing at Wichita State is going to be a really fun experience.”
Compton was heavily recruited before deciding on WSU.
“Camryn Compton is a strong, powerful athlete that competes in three sports,” Wichita State head coach Kristi Bredbenner said in a press release after Compton signed with the Shockers last November. “Camryn's bat is explosive and she has the potential to be a record-setter at the plate for the Shockers."
Compton noted she’s been missing everything that goes along with participating in a team sport—not only competing on the field, but also the quality time spent with her teammates and coaches.
“We were a super close team, so it’s hard not being with my teammates,” Compton said. “We pushed each other every day. We won a state championship our freshman year, and we had winning a state title as our goal for our senior year. We worked really hard these past few years. It would have been really cool to go out with a bang. We would have at least liked to see what we could do.”
