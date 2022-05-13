FRONTENAC, Kan. — Riverton's track and field squads competed at the CNC League meet and excelled on Thursday afternoon at Frontenac.
The Rams posted four event wins in both the girls and boys divisions.
Alivia Parker won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.93 seconds, while teammate Jacy Thomasson was victorious with a time of 27.01 in the 200.
In the 300 hurdles, Chloe Parker crossed the line first in 49.17. Riverton's 4x100 relay team also won with a CNC meet record and new school record time of 50.43.
On the boys side, Lake Crowder (10.98) won the 100. Derek Larison sat alone atop the leader boards with a heave of 43 feet, 7.5 inches in the shot put.
Galena and Baxter Springs also competed.
The Lions had one event win as Nolan Duncan won the 110 hurdles. Jacob Grant took second in the 300 hurdles.
Addison Hall (pole vault), Kaylynn Charles (javelin) and Andice Johnson (shot put) posted second-place finishes on the girls side.
Winning events for the Bulldogs included Matthew Hardee (300 hurdles), Randy Cockerel (pole vault) and the team's 4x400 relay team.
Raylynn Downey paced the way for Galena on the girls side. She finished as the runner-up in the high jump.
Team scores were not available at the time of publication.
