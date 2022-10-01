NEOSHO, Mo. — To say Riverton's volleyball team dominated on Saturday would be an understatement.
The Rams went a perfect 5-0 to capture the Neosho Tournament title and didn't drop a single set.
Riverton, improving to an impressive 22-1-1, won in straight sets against Seneca, Lamar, Northwest twice and downed Sherwood in the championship match.
The Rams, looking to reach the state tournament for the third straight season this fall, play at Baxter Springs on Tuesday.
