HUTCHISON, Kan. — Another phenomenal season for the Riverton volleyball team is officially in the books.
The fourth-seeded Rams went 1-2 in pool play during the Class 3A state tournament on Friday afternoon.
However, the top two teams — Smoky Valley and Beloit — advanced to Saturday’s semifinals out of Riverton’s bracket.
The Rams, who finished the season 39-5, fell to Smoky Valley by set scores of 25-16 and 25-19 in their opening match of the day. Beloit then topped Riverton 2-1 in the second match with scores of 23-25, 25-16 and 27-25.
But the Rams ended on a strong note with a 2-1 victory over Eureka. Individual set scores were 25-18, 11-25 and 25-15.
