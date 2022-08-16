Riverton’s volleyball team has put together an unbelievable stretch of dominance recently.
Just let the overall record sink in — the Rams are 166-36-2 under coach Rebecca Lipasek since 2017.
Riverton and Lipasek have a chance to accomplish even more greatness with a historic senior class this fall. With all of their players back, the Rams look to make their third straight trip to the state tournament in Kansas.
“After back-to-back trips to the state tournament and the first league championship in 30 years, this team is ready to achieve even higher goals,” Lipasek said. “Having all of our players back from a 39-win season is very exciting.”
Of course, Riverton will be headlined once again by middle hitter Jacy Thomasson. The senior led the Rams with 569 kills last year and is just 547 shy of hitting the 2,000 career plateau.
Thomasson also recorded team-highs with 87 aces and 69 blocks last year. She came up with 232 digs and handed out 40 assists.
Setting up Thomasson is senior setter Morgan Compton, who led the way with 883 assists last year. She is 881 assists away from reaching the 2,000 mark for her career.
Rounding out the Rams’ senior class is Rachel Wilson (outside hitter, who will not be cleared to play until Sept. 26 due to ACL injury) and Taylor Greer (defensive specialist).
Riverton has some talented juniors back with EJ Wells (middle hitter), Alivia Parker (outside hitter), Kayla Greer (libero) and Noel Hedrick (outside hitter). Wells and Parker were second and third on the team with 158 and 154 kills, respectively.
Kayla Greer paced the defense with 318 digs, while Parker amassed 261.
Sophomores returning are Lexie Mallatt (libero) and Maddie Darnaby (middle/outside hitter). Top newcomers include junior Josie Harper (setter), sophomore Landyn Martin (setter) and freshmen Avery Barnett (outside hitter) and Gracie Rantz (middle hitter).
“With all our lineup returning, we expect big things in 22-23,” Lipasek said. “We have strengthened our schedule with the addition of the Carl Junction tourney and a quad at home with Heritage Christian (Class 3 defending state champions), Pittsburg and Colgan. Our biggest strengths this season will be — experience, aggressive serving, offensive firepower and team chemistry.”
But Lipasek knows her team is far from a finished product. Riverton looks to improve on team blocking, serve receive, outside hitter attacking consistency and team defense.
“This just takes more reps in practice,” Lipasek said. “The keys to our success this season — staying healthy, improvement on defense and attacking consistency. We have relied heavily on Jacy to terminate, but we should get great numbers from EJ, Alivia and Maddie this season.”
Riverton opens the season at the Erie quad with Southeast on Sept. 1.
“This senior class has already played a part in 102 wins at Riverton,” Lipasek said. “They were seventh graders my first year here, and we knew they would be a very special group. They are hungry to build on their successes.”
