BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — After claiming its first CNC title in three decades. the Riverton volleyball team added another accolade to its historic season.
The Rams (38-3-1) rallied past Frontenac 2-1 to capture their second straight Class 3A sub-state championship on Saturday in Baxter Springs.
Riverton will play in the state tournament at Hutchinson Sports Arena next weekend.
After the Raiders took the first set 25-20, Riverton won the second 25-23 to even the series at 1-1. The Rams secured the victory with a 25-18 win in the third set.
Before last season's sub-state title, Riverton hadn't won sub-state since 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.