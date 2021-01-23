Seneca wrestler Brady Roark and Jasper basketball player Alexis Durman have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 16.
BRADY ROARK
A sophomore, Roark went 3-0 in the Newton Tournament of Champions and knocked off nationally-ranked Nick Treaster of Newton High School in the finals to claim the individual title at the 106-pound weight class.
Roark logged a first-period takedown and then scored an escape point in the second period en route to his finals win over Treaster, who’s ranked 16th in the nation by FloWrestling.
“Treaster is a kid who got us last season, so he’s been on Brady’s list,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “We wrestled smart and we wrestled tough. I was very happy with how he competed over the weekend. It’s not every week that you get a chance to knock off a nationally-ranked kid.”
Roark also picked up one fall and one technical fall on the weekend. He was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler at the end of the event.
On Friday, Roark was again named Outstanding Wrestler for going 4-0 with four falls to win an individual title at the Big 8 Conference tournament. Each of his pins were recorded in the first period.
Roark is 24-1 on the season.
ALEXIS DURMAN
The senior scored 22 points in a contest against Bronaugh to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Durman entered the night needed 22 points to reach the milestone. With about a minute to spare, she knocked down a 3-point field goal to reach the threshold in an eventual 41-40 setback to the Wildcats in the first round of the Golden City Tournament.
Durman, standing at 5-foot-1, is averaging more than 20 points per game this season and shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
“Shooting is definitely her strongest point as a player, but dribbling isn’t one of our strong points as a team,” Jasper coach Kent Anderegg said. “There’s a lot of times when she has a lot of pressure on her to beat the press or do different things. She does a great job of taking care of the basketball for us as our point guard and as one of our top shooters.”
Anderegg added that his standout point guard’s game has evolved since she was a freshman.
“She was mostly a player that stood outside the 3-point line to the point where her junior year she became more of a point guard, dribbler and passer,” Anderegg said. “Even this year, defense is something she’s added to her game where she’s second on this team in steals. That’s been one of the neat things as a coach.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 31 will be based on performances from Jan. 18-23.
