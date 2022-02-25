Seneca wrestler Brady Roark and Carl Junction swimmer Chloe Miller have been named The Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Feb. 19.
BRADY ROARK
Roark got back on the top of the podium for the second year in a row by winning the 120-pound title during the MSHSAA Class 2 Wrestling Championships last Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
“You could see the determination, in his eyes, that he was going to get the job done,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “You knew he put the work in. You knew he did all the little things that it takes to be a state champion, and I think he was confident in what he’s done in practice and what he would achieve.”
Roark beat Helias Catholic’s Carter Prenger for the second week in a row, topping him in a decisive 20-4 technical fall in the finals. Two weeks ago, the Seneca junior won by a 17-6 major decision.
That capped a 48-0 season for Roark, who has also claimed 76 straight matches.
He hasn’t lost since Dec. 29, 2020.
“His work ethic is unbelievable,” Sill said. “And just his pursuit to be the best he can possibly be, it’s pretty incredible.”
CHLOE MILLER
Just a sophomore, Miller helped Carl Junction to a sixth place finish last week in the Class 1 MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Natatorium.
Sixth ties last year’s finish as the highest in program history for the Bulldogs, a program that was started just five years ago.
“Chloe has a competitive drive to race that not every swimmer has,” Carl Junction coach Stephanie Miller said. “It could be a small duel meet or state but she loves to race, especially as anchor in relays. She looks forward to meets where she can be side by side with fast athletes that she respects.”
Miller earned a state medal by finishing as the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.39 seconds — Rogersville’s Maggie Atwood won the race in 23.67.
“At state, she was really looking forward to the 50 with Atwood,” Coach Miller said. “Atwood put down a great time. Chloe performed great at state, but I know she was not totally satisfied with her performance. I think that’s why she is fun to watch because she is always looking at where to give more and get faster.”
Miller also tied for sixth in the 100 freestyle with Parkway Central’s Emily Zhang in 54.61.
