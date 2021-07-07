Rob Mallory's first day as Missouri Southern's athletics director was basically the same as any new employee at any job.
There was paperwork to fill out at human resources department. And an identification card, building and room keys and a parking permit had to be picked up.
"Any time you move into a new position, you feel like you're getting a lot coming at you pretty quickly, and that's no different here," Mallory said Wednesday afternoon, which marked the end of his first week at MSSU. "But it's been great. I've had an opportunity to pull a head coaches meeting together, an administrative staff meeting together, been part of a President's Cabinet workshop, started to meet people across campus. The family (wife Holly and children Lilly and Mitchell) and I continue to get acclimated to the area.
"It's been busy, but coming in on July 1, we're not too far off from football camp and the start of fall sports. I had to hit the ground running and certainly feel like that's what it's been."
One year ago Mallory and the rest of the United States were learning about and battling the COVID-19 pandemic. July 2021 sees Missouri Southern and the rest of the NCAA entering more uncharted waters.
"We're all scrambling around the issue of Name, Image and Likeness," said Mallory, who came to MSSU from NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan. "In many ways, it's as much uncertainty, and I've made the analogy that as we work on our departments' and our instituion's NIL policy, I feel like this is going to be like last year when we were writing COVID protocols. You spend all the time writing it, you're done with it, and immediately you have to change it because something else changed.
"I think it's going to be that way with NIL a little bit. Unfortunately we're not completely out of the COVID conversation yet. Certainly it's not dominating things like last summer, but it is eerily similar that we have this big-picture issue that everyone in the industry is hyper-focused on, and there are more questions than there are answers."
JOB PREPARATION
Mallory's duties at Kentucky Wesleyan ended on May 31, but he was able to keep up with things at Missouri Southern.
"From the week after I was announced (as MSSU's AD on April 16), I was meeting weekly with Cori Reed (interim athletics director)," he said. "Just to check in so she could provide me updates and get me in the loop ... what's going on in the department, provide information that was beneficial for me. Allow me to start reviewing budgets and job descriptions, some stuff that honestly right now I wouldn't have time to do.
"And in June, I made a point to have at least one meeting with every head coach and every athletic administration staff member to kind of get the lay of the land. I sent every head coach questions in advance to describe the current state of their program. I wanted to know the good, the bad and the ugly ... what's going well, what's not going well. What are the challenges you are facing, what are your goals for your program, what's keeping you from reaching those goals, and how can I help.
"I felt like I wasn't coming in cold on July 1. I had a sense of what's going on in each program and where my focus needs to be within the program and the department. And it was also good to start that working relationship with the coaches and the staff, to get a sense for what's important to them. I said throughout the interview process that I firmly believe that in order to effectively lead people, you have to know them."
FACILITIES
Mallory has overseen facility improvements during his previous two stops at Kentucky Wesleyan and Quincy, including a $4 million renovation on the football stadium at Quincy.
As for Missouri Southern, "Our coaches certainly do (have some ideas)," Mallory said with a smile. "We have some great facilities here. We're sitting in one of them (North End Zone Facility). What's happened to baseball and softball and their new indoor facility is tremendous. Leggett & Platt has been a great facility; there are some specific things that may need to be addressed in the short term there. The cross country course is beautiful; we have access to a great golf course.
"As with anything in athletic facilities, sometimes they do look better from afar. And then when you get really up close, you can see some of the wear and tear. I don't know that we're in a position where we're looking at any massive facility overhaul. I think we have some refreshing to do on some of our facilities. Our tracks could definitely stand to be resurfaced. I have to better educate myself on what priorities have already been identified institutionally prior to my arrival and make sure I'm on the same page.
"But again, overall there are a lot of Division II institutions that would be envious of the facilities that we do have — not to say that they are perfect and not to say there's not a few that could use some attention."
MIAA
Mallory was quite familiar with the MIAA before coming to Missouri Southern.
"Here's what I knew about the MIAA before I took this job: The MIAA has long been a leader in Division II," he said. "The MIAA was a leader when it came to figuring out how to navigate COVID and get our teams on the field, on the court. And it's been that way for a long time, and it will continue to be that way in NIL. I think we'll hear something pretty soon from the league office as far as what we're doing collectively to help our member institutions and our student-athletes.
"And if you make it a point to follow what's going on nationally, it's kind of impossible to not be familiar with the MIAA because they are in the conversation nationally in virtually every sport. ... I knew coming in it's a tall task to compete in this conference, but that's a challenge I welcome, a challenge I want all our coaches and staff and the entire community to welcome."
