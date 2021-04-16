New Missouri Southern athletics director Rob Mallory will see a couple of familiar faces when he arrives on campus.
New Lions football coach Atiba Bradley and defensive coordinator Joe Bettasso were assistant coaches at Quincy University during the time that Mallory was the Hawks’ associate AD from 2010-15.
“He’s a sharp dude,” Bradley said Friday morning, “very, very smart, very calculated, very planned. He does a very good job of not only getting stuff done but understanding that there might be adjustments on how you have to get it done.”
Bradley was an assistant at Quincy for nine months before leaving for a job at Western Illinois.
“He’s an extremely hard worker,” Bradley said. “Maybe I’m a little bit biased, but I think when you come from smaller schools, you are forced to wear a lot of hats and do a lot of things. Quincy is a small private school and he was forced to do a lot of roles. That’s a tribute to him … he’s a hard worker and has done a little bit of everything if you look at his resume.”
Bettasso was an assistant for three years at Quincy, and as he was leaving to take a job at McKendree, Quincy moved back to a refurbished stadium on campus after playing at the high school field for four seasons.
The $4 million renovation included a synthetic playing surface, a four-story press box with five luxury suites, new grandstands that include 250 chairback seats available in season ticket packages and a 14-by-48-foot video board with a separate scoreboard perched atop it.
“When I was there, the long-term goal was to get back on campus,” Bettasso said. “All of a sudden they showed up with plans at the end of the 2014 season, and it was built the next year. It’s really well done, really nice.
“It was always easy to go to him. He was real accessible. He was always there for the coaches, obviously a sharp guy. He graduated from Notre Dame.
“He puts in the work. We always had cool fundraising things and ideas. Working with him for three years, he was one of the best ones I’ve been around.”
Mallory comes to Missouri Southern after spending the last six years at Kentucky Wesleyan, also an NCAA Division II school. He was athletics director from May 2015 until January 2021 when he was promoted to vice president of intercollegiate athletics.
"MSSU has a proud history of success in competition, in the classroom and in the community," Mallory said in a release. "I am honored to be chosen to now lead those efforts as its next director of athletics. I want to thank Dr. (Dean) Van Galen and the search committee for this tremendous opportunity."
"I am excited to welcome Rob Mallory to Missouri Southern and Lion athletics," said Van Galen, MSSU president. "Rob brings to MSSU extensive experience and a record of success as an athletics administrator at the NCAA Division II level. He a a thoughtful, principled and collaborative leader who will advance athletes and positively contribute to the university's future."
Mallory was selected from a pool of 90 official applicants and many more inquries.
"We were extremely pleased with the candidate pool," said Julie Wengert, MSSU interim vice president for student affairs and the chair of the search committee. "Dr. Kurt Patburg, senior vice president of Athletics Staffing Consultants, supported our committee on the front end of this process, which helped us build both a diverse and quality candidate pool of applicants."
Other search committee members were director of athletic internal operations Karesa Burr, baseball coach Bryce Darnell, faculty athletics representative Jeff Zimmerman, Lionbacker steering committee president Alan Cook, director of annual giving Elisa Bryant, volleyball coach Kalie Mader and student-athletes Abby Atkin (softball) and Christian Bundy (basketball).
During Mallory's last five years at Kentucky Wesleyan, he oversaw an increase in revenue for the athletics department through the development of the Panther Athletic Cluyb. Updates and renovations for all athletic facilities there were started with his oversight.
Mallory graduated from Notre Dame and was the head football manager in 2001. He received his master's degree in sport administration from Xavier in 2007.
He and his wife Holly have two children, Lilly and Mitchell.
