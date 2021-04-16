Rob Mallory has been named director of athletics for Missouri Southern State University.
Mallory comes from Kentucky Wesleyan, a NCAA Division II institution, where he served as vice president of intercollegiate athletics. Prior to that, he served as associate director of athletics at NCAA Division II Quincy University (Illinois), where he directed a comprehensive compliance program as the senior compliance officer. Mallory also spent three years at NCAA Division I University of Evansville (Indiana) as the director of marketing and ticket services.
“MSSU has a proud history of success in competition, in the classroom and in the community,” Mallory said in a statement. “I am honored to be chosen to now lead those efforts as its next director of athletics.”
He will start on July 1 and succeed Jared Bruggeman, who announced he was stepping down from the position of athletics director earlier in the semester.
“I am excited to welcome Rob Mallory to Missouri Southern and Lion Athletics,” said Dean Van Galen, MSSU president. “Rob brings to MSSU extensive experience and a record of success as an athletics administrator at the NCAA Division II level. He is a thoughtful, principled and collaborative leader who will advance athletes and positively contribute to the university’s future.”
Mallory will be formally introduced at an upcoming press conference.
