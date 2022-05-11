OZARK, Mo. — Hudson Roberts collected a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth as Ozark rallied past Carthage 7-6 in a Central Ozark Conference and regular-season finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Ozark finished 16-10 and 4-5 in the COC, while Carthage slipped to 7-22 and 2-7 in the league.
In the top half of the eighth, Kanen Vogt scored on a fielding error to give Carthage a 6-5 advantage.
But Ozark tied things up in the bottom half of the frame when Brody Baumann came across on a defensive miscue with Brock Sundlie at the plate. One batter later, Brady Dodd came through with a one-out single, setting up Roberts' walk-off hit.
Carthage drew first blood in the contest with a run in the third, but Ozark responded by plating five runs across in the bottom half of the inning. The Tigers of Carthage forced extras with four runs in the sixth.
Ozark rapped eight hits in the contest. Baumann went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Dodd collected two hits and scored a run.
Starter Greydon Miller tossed 5 2/3 innings and surrendered four earned runs on four hits. Hudson Kissee retired the last out in the sixth before giving way to Parker Elliott, who posted two zeros with three strikeouts to earn the win.
Caden Kabance and Braxdon Tate had two hits apiece to pace Carthage's offense. Vogt hurled seven innings and allowed no earned runs on six hits while fanning four batters.
Kaden Arr suffered the loss for Carthage. He gave up two runs on two hits in the eighth.
These two teams won't have to wait long to match up again. Sixth-seeded Carthage plays third-seeded Ozark at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Class 6 District 6 tournament at Joplin Athletic Complex.
