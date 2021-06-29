Robledo named boys soccer player of year

Alberto Robledo led a deep senior class at Neosho that reached historic heights in soccer.
Robledo won a district title in every season he played. Not only that, he led the Wildcats to an impressive 19-2 overall record last fall and Neosho also went undefeated in Central Ozark Conference play for the first time in school history.
As a result, Robledo has been named the area high school boys soccer player of the year by the Globe's sports department.
“Alberto took the biggest leap I’ve ever seen in one year from his junior year to his senior season,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “He’s an incredible athlete, a great kid and an excellent worker. He’s very coachable.
"He played some outside back for us his junior year and to turn into probably our most impactful player on a team that was nationally-ranked and undefeated in the conference, that’s what makes his story special is how much he grew.”
Robledo, a forward, was named Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year. He's set to play college soccer at Ecclesia College, along with teammates Eder Aguirre and Carlos Estrada.
As a senior, Robledo paced the Wildcats with an eye-popping 31 goals. He also recorded two assists.
"If you look at his year individually and what the team accomplished, that’s one of the best years an individual player has ever had in the history of Neosho soccer," Carter said. "That’s really saying something because we’ve had some incredible players in the past.
"He’s an excellent choice and a very humble guy. He definitely deserves it.”
