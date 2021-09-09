Webb City head football coach John Roderique was somewhat surprised to hear on Thursday night that his next victory with the Cardinals would mark career win No. 300.
“I hadn’t thought about it until now, honestly,” Roderique said. “I think I remember somebody saying something about it in the summertime. But yea, it’s neat and a pretty cool thing. It also says a lot more about all of the people I’ve been around for the last 24 years — the coaches, the players and everyone involved with the program. So I’m hoping 300 happens sometime this year.”
The first opportunity will be Friday night when Webb City (1-1) plays host to Republic (2-0) at Cardinal Stadium. The Central Ozark Conference tilt kick off at 7.
Webb City recovered from a Week 1 setback to Joplin last Friday in a 49-20 triumph at Neosho.
The Cardinals netted 365 yards on 50 rushes against the Wildcats. Dupree Jackson rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns while Cade Wilson chipped in 86 yards and one TD on the ground.
Quarterback Cohl Vaden accounted for 117 yards of total offense, giving Webb City 436 yards of offense on the night.
“We did some good things on offense and defense, but I can probably name three things on both sides that stick out and we need to improve,” Roderique said. “We’re glad we won the game obviously, but I don’t know if we got better from Week 1. That’s really our push this week, to try to make sure we make progress.”
Among the concerns through the first two weeks, according to Roderique, is a minus-4 differential in the turnover battle. Webb City has had one pass intercepted and lost three fumbles in the early season while generating zero takeaways on defense.
“On offense, we’ve put the ball on the ground several times,” Roderique said. “Just quarterback-running back exchanges, quarterback-center exchanges. We’ve dropped the ball too much, too. A lot of it is just unforced things. We have to do a better job with taking care of the ball and eliminating untimely penalties. and defensively, we haven’t gotten a turnover yet. That’s one thing we’ve really been harping on this week. We’ve probably given up too many yards, too.”
The Cardinals are averaging 326 yards and 44.5 points per game. Jackson and Vaden have been the unit’s top contributors with 330 and 260 yards of total offense, respectively, while combining for six touchdowns. Wilson has tallied 177 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, and William Hayes is the team’s top receiver with six catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Webb City’s next task is taking down a Republic team that’s opened the season with wins of 47-12 over Neosho and 45-21 over Willard. The Tigers, led by first-year head coach Ryan Cornelson, are seeking their first 3-0 start to a season since 2014.
“Republic looks like they might the most improved team in our conference at this point,” Roderique said. “That’s not a very good sampling since I haven’t seen everybody play on film. But they seem to be a really, really improved team. They’re in a lot of different schemes offensively, and even on defense for that matter. Their offense revolves somewhere between the wing-T and flexbone, and they’re really good at it. They’ve gotten really good really quick.”
Roderique added that Republic’s physicality is one thing that stood out to him on film.
“That’s very impressive to see with a new coaching staff there at Republic,” he said. “It’s certainly different from what they’ve been in the past. Their offense is like playing in a phone booth. Everything is tight in there, and they’re going to try to keep your offense off the field with their offense.”
Webb City’s home game on Friday night will be followed up by two straight road games, playing at Carthage on Sep. 17 and at Carl Junction on Sep. 24.
