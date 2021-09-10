WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City head football coach John Roderique picked up career win No. 300 on Friday night as the Cardinals claimed a lopsided 56-20 victory over Republic in a Week 3 Central Ozark Conference tilt at Cardinal Stadium.
Roderique, who has led Webb City to 12 state championship since taking over the program in 1997, was honored with a standing ovation as he was presented a plaque to commemorate the milestone at the conclusion of the game.
“I get pretty emotional,” Roderique said, laughing. “I figured if I looked up in the crowd I’d start bawling like a baby. So I tried not to look up too much.”
A “program accomplishment” is how Roderique referred to the milestone as he thanked his players, coaches and countless other Webb City peers — current and former — during a postgame meeting with his team. He also credited Heather Roderique, his wife, and his family for their love and support throughout his coaching career.
“All I can do is think about all of the guys who came through this program, all the parents that we’ve had and the administration and the teachers,” he said. “And then the No. 1 thing, you have great coaches. All the coaches we’ve had in this program. I think of it more about the program than anything I did.”
The Cardinals improved to 2-1 while delivering Republic (2-1) its first setback in the early season. Webb City was dominant from start to finish, scoring the first 28 points of the game before taking a 48-6 lead into halftime.
“Clearly this is the best we’ve played (this season),” Roderique said. “I had a sense, and our coaches kind of talked about it beforehand that they were mentally ready to play. Just in our pregame meeting, you could tell they were pretty locked in and focused and ready to play.”
The Republic offense opened the game with a quick three-and-out before Webb City drew first blood on a 39-yard touchdown run by senior running back Cade Wilson. Webb City maintained the 6-0 advantage after a failed extra-point kick.
Later in the first quarter, an errant snap by Republic on a punt attempt led to a turnover on downs that gave Webb City possession at the Republic 11-yard line. The Cardinals cashed in one play later as senior running back Dupree Jackson found the end zone on a run up the middle. and after a two-point scamper by Eric Fitch, Webb City had a 14-0 lead with 1:02 left in the opening period.
Jackson went on to score two more touchdowns in the first half. The first came on a 74-yard run that put his team up by three scores early in the second quarter. Then after another three-and-out by the Tigers, Jackson made his final end zone appearance of the night on a 35-yard TD run that put the Cardinals up 28-0 with 7:21 remaining till halftime.
Defensively, Webb City got off to an equally efficient start. The Cardinals forced two turnovers on downs and three punts to keep Republic off the scoreboard through its first five drives.
“Our defense, they just set the tone,” Roderique said. “They were coming after them, and the coaches did a great job of getting our kids set up and prepared to play this week — from an Xs and Os standpoint, but also mentally ready to play.”
It wasn’t until the latter stages of the second quarter that the Tigers managed to find points. A 37-yard run by Connor Sandridge set up an eventual one-yard TD run by Avery Moody on a quarterback sneak that briefly trimmed the Webb City lead to 28-6.
However, the Cardinals responded immediately with a pair of quick TDs delivered by the arm of senior QB Cohl Vaden.
Vaden’s first score through the air was a 41-yard connection with William Hayes. Then after a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff by senior Aidan Brock, Vaden delivered the next TD pass on a 19-yard strike to junior tight end Trey Roets.
A running clock was enforced for most of the second half as Webb City and Republic exchanged two TDs apiece to bring the game to its final score.
Webb City hits the road next Friday to take on unbeaten Carthage at David Haffner Stadium.
