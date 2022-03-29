PTTSBURG, Kan. — Austin Rodriguez had it all working.
The Neosho righty hurler tossed a complete-game shutout as the Wildcats blanked St. Mary’s Colgan (Kan.) 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Jaycee Ballpark.
Rodriguez’s gem lifts Neosho to a 5-1 overall record. On just 90 pitches, the junior punched out eight batters, walked one and allowed just five hits.
The Wildcats drew first blood when Matthew Velasco drove in an RBI single in the top of the third. Velasco extended Neosho’s lead to 2-0 with an RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth.
And the Wildcats put the game away with a three-run seventh.
Sophomore Quenton Hughes collected an RBI triple to widen Neosho’s lead to 3-0. River Brill accounted for the final scoring margin with a two-run double.
The Wildcats totaled six hits in the contest. Hughes went a perfect 3 for 3, while Brill finished with two hits.
Neosho plays at Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
