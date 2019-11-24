PITTSBURG, Kan.—Pittsburg High School product Drew Roelfs scored a career-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures as the Pittsburg State men’s basketball team blasted Baptist Bible College 110-57 on Saturday afternoon in their home opener at John Lance Arena.
A 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman guard who played for his father Kiley at PHS, Roelfs made 6-of-10 3-point goals and 2-of-4 free throws.
Grant Harding added 17 points for PSU, while Antonio Givens had 15. Also reaching double figures for the Gorillas were Xavier Womack (12), Ray Elliott (12), R.J. Lawrence (11) and Jah-Kobe Womack (11).
In his debut for the team, Xavier Womack also contributed 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and three steals.
Givens also had eight rebounds, while Jah-Kobe Womack had a team-high five assists.
The Gorillas, who led 51-30 at halftime, shot 49 percent from the field (37-of-75) and also hit 21-of-25 free throws.
Pittsburg State had 40 points in the paint and 41 points of Baptist Bible College’s 22 turnovers.
Tre Flowers scored 23 points for Baptist Bible College.
The Gorillas will host Hastings College at 3 on Friday.
