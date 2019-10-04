CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers State scored twice in an eight-minute span midway through the second half and defeated Missouri Southern 2-0 Friday night in an MIAA women's soccer match at Soldier Field.
The Hillcats (4-4-1, 1-0 MIAA) broke the scoreless tie on Maggie Brown's goal, assisted by Anita Gaspar and Hannah Mushisky in the 62nd minute.
Eight minutes later Hailey Gunn scored an unassisted goal to make it 2-0.
The Lions (2-7, 1-1) fired eight shots on goal and 12 shots total, and Rogers State had 28 shots, including nine on frame. Bailey Belcher, a sophomore, had six shots — five on goal — to lead the Lions.
MSSU freshman goalkeeper Riley Laver recorded seven saves. ReVella Fisher made eight saves for Rogers State.
The Lions have another league match at 1 p.m. Sunday at Northeastern State.
