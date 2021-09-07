CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Rogersville volleyball team topped Carl Junction (1-2) in straight sets on Tuesday night in the Bulldogs' home opener.
The Wildcats won by individual set scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-21.
Kylie Scott paced Carl Junction with 11 kills, while Jessa Hylton slammed 10 and had six digs. Logan Jones handed out 28 assists with seven digs, two kills and one block.
Maggie Brown collected six kills, three aces and two blocks as well for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction hosts Aurora at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
