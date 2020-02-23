WEBB CITY, Mo. — The top two seeds cruised to convincing victories on Saturday in quarterfinal action of the Class 2 District 12 boys basketball tournament at Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
Top-seeded Thomas Jefferson rolled past eighth-seeded Jasper 73-32, while second-seeded College Heights Christian built a 21-point lead by halftime en route to a dominant 58-37 win over seventh-seeded Verona.
In other action, fifth-seeded Wheaton came from behind to upset fourth-seeded Diamond 60-56, and third-seeded Purdy beat sixth-seeded Southwest 60-42.
In a girls play-in game, eighth-seeded Thomas Jefferson beat ninth-seeded Diamond 25-16.
THOMAS JEFFERSON BOYS, 73-32
Thomas Jefferson looked like a No. 1 seed.
The Cavaliers built a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, extended their advantage to 43-21 by halftime and took a comfortable 66-28 cushion into the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a hot start on both ends of the floor and took care of business early,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “We kept the momentum pretty much throughout the contest. We’re happy with where we’re at. We feel like we’re peaking at the right time. We’re excited to get back on the court on Wednesday.”
Five players scored in double figures for Thomas Jefferson (18-8). Dhruv Gheewala scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and also grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers, who shot 51 percent (26-of-51).
Thomas Jefferson’s Chase Kellenberger scored 12 points and handed out four assists, while Brock Conklin added 11 points. Dylan Dean-Heck and Jay Ball contributed 10 points apiece for the Cavs, who hit 15-of-19 free throws.
Dawson Chartier scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Jasper (7-18).
Thomas Jefferson and Wheaton meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We’re anticipating a competitive game against a conference foe,” Myers said.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS, 58-37
The Cougars picked apart Verona’s 2-3 zone defense and raced out to a 28-7 lead.
“We did a good job of passing and finding the open man,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “And it was a good start. We took care of business.”
On the other hand, Verona struggled offensively against CHC’s 3-2 zone. The Wildcats scored just two points in the second quarter.
“We did a good job on defense, and they missed a lot of shots too,” Johnson said. “The last couple of games we’ve been giving up a lot of points, so we’ve put an emphasis on our defense. We had to get out and defend their shooters. We wanted to make it difficult to get good looks. We kept them out of the inside. We stayed with our 3-2 the whole game because we thought it was effective.”
Sophomore Hagen Beck led College Heights (16-10) with 16 points, while freshman Curtis Davenport and sophomore Miller Long added 14 apiece.
“Hagen had a real good first quarter to get us going,” Johnson said.
The Cougars made 19-of-48 shot attempts (40 percent), including 8-of-18 from long range.
Sophomore guard Jaiden Carrasquillo paced Verona (5-21) with 23 points. The Wildcats shot 30 percent from the field (14-of-47).
A hoop from Beck and a 3-pointer from Long extended College Heights’ lead to 42-18 with two minutes remaining in the third period and the outcome was never in doubt in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars will meet Purdy in the semifinals at 8:30 on Wednesday night.
WHEATON, 60-56
After overcoming a 14-point deficit with a strong second half, Wheaton will get a shot at the top seed.
Down 16-2 early, the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 51-38 after the first quarter.
Chad Meyer led Wheaton (13-12) with 17 points, while Kelton Park added 16 and Jack Mitchell chipped in 11. Hunter Shallenburger scored a game-high 24 points for Diamond (10-15), and Luke Lawson added 12.
PURDY, 60-42
Purdy used a 13-4 run in the second quarter to pull away for good. The Eagles were up 43-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Osiel Aldava scored 23 and Scott Henry added 17 for Purdy (13-12). Cruz Marquez led Southwest (7-19) with 19 points.
TJ GIRLS ADVANCE
After recording the program’s first district win in eight years, the Cavaliers earned a quarterfinal date with No. 1 seed College Heights at 4 on Monday.
Up 9-4 at intermission, Thomas Jefferson outscored Diamond 7-1 in the third period to pull away.
Sydney Stamps scored 12 rebounds, 10 points and five blocked shots to lead the Cavaliers (6-16), while Alivia Beard added seven. Thomas Jefferson had just four field goals in the game, but the Cavs made 16-of-29 free throws. Ally Golian scored six for the Wildcats (1-24), who were limited to five field goals and five free throws.
