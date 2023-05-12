Neither team logged a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Cole Kitchens slammed a no-doubter over the left field fence to put Crowder up 1-0. After Crowder loaded the bases via a hit batter and two walks, Kolton Reynolds smashed a grand slam over the right center field fence to give the Roughriders a 5-0 lead.
St. Charles was able to get one run back in the top of the fith inning, when Grant Hueber stole home. Hueber reached base earlier on a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third base on a fielder's choice. The Cougars made it 5-2 when Justin Massingale hit a two-out single to the right center field gap to drive home Nick Beech.
Crowder scored one of their own in the bottom of the fifth, when Josh Livingston scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Cougars plated two runs in the top of the sixth to pull within two at 6-4. After a Tamden Webb-Tate single, and a hard hit Ethan Edinger single that grazed Crowder starter Ashton Branson, Webb-Tate scored on a throwing error. Branson was replaced on the bump by Josh Barnhouse. Edinger scored on a Hueber one-out sacrifice grounder before Barnhouse closed out the inning with strikeouts of Cameron Roll and Joshua Cunniff.
Kolton Reynolds led off the the bottom of the sixth for Crowder with home run number three of the game for the Roughriders with a bomb well over the right center field fence that put Crowder up 7-4.
After retiring the side in the top of the seventh inning, Crowder tacked on another run in the bottom of the frame when Tyler Favretto joined in on the home run fun with a two-out solo jack to right center.
St. Charles' Drew Cornelison made it an 8-5 game when he took the first pitch he saw over the left centerf ield fence for a lead-off home run in the top of the eighth inning.
Reynlods led the Roughriders, going 2-4 at the plate with 5 RBIs. Kitchens was 2-5 with an RBI. Webb-Tate was the only Cougar with multiple hits. He finished 2-3 at the plate.
Crowder improved to 49-11 overall with the win. St. Charles fell to 32-26.
The Roughriders will play Saturday for the right to advance to the District Championships on May 18-20, which will be hosted by this year's Region XVI winner. The winner of that district will advance to the NJCAA Division I College World Series May 27 to June 3 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
