NEOSHO, Mo. — It wasn’t long before the Crowder College baseball team was looking at a crooked number on the scoreboard en route to a 15-1 victory on Thursday at Lallemand Family Field.
After picking up a first-inning run, the Roughriders (11-4) saw Zach Hill of Fort Scott Community College walk the bases loaded in the second.
Then Crowder’s Peyton Holt came to the plate.
Holt turned on an inside pitched and lined it over the left-field wall for a grand slam. The ball never got more than about 10 feet higher than the wall but Holt hit it hard enough for it to get over the fence for a 5-0 lead.
“We’ve struggled early on this year with runners in scoring position,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “That’s not really our identity. Today ... we attacked pitches early in the count, and that’s what we have to do to be successful.”
The Roughriders’ first-inning run came after first baseman Josh Patrick scorched a single up the middle and into center field. Patrick stole second while Landrey Wilkerson was at the plate.
Later in the at-bat, Wilkerson drove the ball deep into center field. Fort Scott’s centerfielder lost the ball while looking up into the sun and Wilkerson’s drive dropped in front of the wall for an RBI double.
Following Holt’s second-inning grand slam, Kenny Diclemente slapped a single over the head of the third baseman off the end of his bat with two outs in the inning.
Then, Frankie Circello battled and saw plenty of pitches to draw a walk from Hill forcing the Greyhounds’ manager to make a pitching change for the second time in as many innings.
Jake Uber entered the game for Fort Scott and the first batter he faced was Gavin Glasgow. Glasgow hit a blooper into shallow right field. The rightfielder called off the second baseman but overran the ball as it dropped in for a single and an RBI to make the score 6-0.
Ethan Voss began the game on the hill for Crowder. Voss went three innings and only allowed one hit. Voss struggled to hit the strike zone at times, walking four batters and hitting another.
But the freshman righty was able to pitch out of any trouble he saw through the first three innings without allowing any runs.
“We’ve got to be a little better at not setting things up for the opposition,” Lallemand said. “We walked some guys, got some bad counts, but we did pitch out of it because we’ve got some guys with really good stuff.”
The only run for Fort Scott came in the top of the fourth when Evann Long drove a ball into deep left field. Houston King tracked back and made the catch to record the out for Crowder, but Landon Winingham had plenty of time to tag up and score on the sacrifice fly.
Lallemand brought in left-hander Thomas McNabb to replace Voss in the fourth. McNabb went two innings, allowed two hits and one unearned run after the fourth-inning error to allow Winingham on base. Caleb Hollis closed the door for Crowder, throwing two shutout innings and only walking one hitter.
The Roughriders’ staff struck out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
The Roughriders sent 13 batters to the plate in the home half of the fourth and sent seven runs across to blow the game wide open at 13-1.
The inning was highlighted again by the bat of Holt as he struck a three-RBI double into right-center field. Crowder drew six walks in the inning while recording two doubles, two singles, and stealing a bag.
Clayton Gray capped the scoring for the day when he drove in two with a single in the bottom of the sixth to make it 15-1.
Gray finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored and the sixth-inning RBIs. Holt had seven RBIs while going 2 for 3 with one walk. Glasgow was also 2 for 3 on the day and drove in three of his own while crossing the plate once himself.
“We set the table a lot, we’re really good with two strikes, we make it tough and we draw a lot of walks,” Lallemand said. “We just haven’t been able to get the key hits. This week we really started to get that rolling. We start conference on a four-game series (next) weekend so the timing couldn’t be better.”
Before beginning conference play next week, Crowder will host Northern Iowa Area Community College for a four-game set split across Friday and Saturday with two games each day.
