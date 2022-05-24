YUMA, Ariz. — It’s do-or-die time from here on out for the Crowder College softball team.
The 10th-seeded Roughriders got off to a rocky start in the 2022 National Tournament on Tuesday, suffering a 6-0 setback to seventh-seeded McLennan at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The loss dropped Crowder (53-9) to the consolation bracket to take on the loser of second-seeded Yavapai or 15-seed Snead State at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
McLennan (56-6) benefitted from a combined one-hit shutout from the duo of Hailey Hudson and Matalyn Wolkow. Hudson earned the win after firing five no-hit frames with two strikeouts and no walks.
Wolkow put the finishing touches on the shutout with two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.
The Highlanders got on the board thanks to an RBI fielder’s choice from Riley Rutherford in the bottom of the first. Then in the third, Jenny Robison launched a solo home run as McLennan took a 2-0 lead.
And the Highlanders scratched across four runs in the fourth. Jalie Neff started the scoring with an RBI double, while Ka’Lyn Watson, Erin Plunkett and Robison had RBI singles apiece to account for McLennan’s final scoring.
The Highlanders’ offense tallied 11 hits. Robison went 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Watson, Jalie Neff and Caitlyn Wong had two hits apiece.
For the Roughriders, Maura Moore suffered the loss. The Region 16 Pitcher of the Year allowed six earned runs on 11 hits through six innings of work.
Moore struck out seven batters and walked zero.
Crowder’s leadoff hitter Ava Sarwinski accounted for the team’s lone hit — a double in the top of the sixth.
This isn’t the first time the Roughriders’ have been in do-or-die mode in nationals. Back in 1986, Crowder lost its opening-round game, but the end result proved to pay off.
The Roughriders rebounded and went on to win the program’s only national title.
