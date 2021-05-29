It’s do-or-die time from here on out for the Crowder baseball team.
The top-seeded Roughriders got off to a rocky start in the 2021 Junior College World Series on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado, suffering a 10-3 setback to 10-seed Indian Hills at Suplizio Field.
The loss dropped Crowder to the losers' bracket to take on 7-seed Florence-Darlington, a 7-0 loser against 4-seed McLennan, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“I’ve been here … two times we’ve been in the same boat and lost Game 1,” Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand said on the Teams JUCO Radio Network postgame show. “If they want to keep playing, we have to keep fighting. The thing is you’re playing someone coming off a loss as well. Whoever handles that better usually has the better chance of winning.”
Crowder’s loss came at the hands of an Indian Hills team that beat nationally top-ranked Wabash Valley in the district playoffs one week prior.
The Warriors (44-14) tallied 13 hits — five of the extra-base variety — and plated five runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the sixth and three in the eighth.
“We knew they were a good offense and they are good with two strikes,” Lallemand said. “They just got it done. We kicked the ball (in the first inning), and that cost us. We knew coming in how opportunistic they were, and they are tough outs top to bottom in that lineup.”
Crowder (52-7), meanwhile, went scoreless in the final seven innings after posting three runs in the second to make it a 5-3 ballgame. The Roughriders tallied eight hits and drew three free passes (one walk and two hit batters) but stranded eight runners on the base paths.
“We had some good at-bats; we just didn’t have any key hits,” Lallemand said. “Sometimes you have to tip your cap to that guy. They didn’t walk anybody and they made plays, took away some hits from us.
“I don’t feel like we played exceptionally well obviously. I’m just really disappointed with the way we came out early.”
Jeffry Mercado was a bright spot in Crowder’s batting lineup as he went 2-for-4 with one home run and three RBI. Logan Chambers, Josh Patrick, Landrey Wilkerson, Frankie Circello, Jack Stroth and Clayton Gray had one hit apiece.
James Hicks took the loss after surrendering six earned runs and 11 hits while striking out five in seven innings. Reece Lang surrendered three earned runs and didn’t retire a batter in the eighth before Jace Presley came on to deliver two shutout innings.
Indian Hills’ Maddux Hoaglund picked up the win after limiting Crowder to three earned runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. He also struck out seven.
The Warriors were paced at the plate by Tucker Ebest, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Pier-Oliver Boucher had two doubles, a single and one RBI, and Ricardo Van-Grieken had a a three-run homer to cap the five-run first inning.
Crowder will be tasked with winning four consecutive games in five days order to make the championship series on Friday.
