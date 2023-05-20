Crowder College lost its opening game with Delgado Community College 8-5 on Saturday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho.
Thus, forcing the Roughriders (50-13) to fight for their season in the finale of the evening in the South-Central District tournament against Seminole State College.
After trailing 5-1, Crowder tried to make a late comeback but came up short in a 5-4 loss as its season came to an end.
Ashton Branson was cruising along through three innings and Crowder held a 1-0 lead over Seminole State.
In the top of the fourth, Slade McCloud took Branson deep over the right field wall with a runner on base to put the Trojans ahead 2-1.
Then, in the fifth, with Branson still on the mound, right-handed hitter Martell Davis drove a pitch over the wall in left field to make it 3-1.
The score stayed that way until Seminole added two more runs in the seventh to go up four runs.
The bottom of the eighth saw the Roughriders begin to claw back. They rallied for two runs to make it 5-3.
The home half of the ninth began with a solo home run into right field as Kolton Reynolds powered a pitch into the opposite field to make it 5-4.
The Trojans’ Taylon Laxson retired the next two batters before allowing another baserunner after hitting Josh Livingston on the hand with a pitch.
Laxson would retire Easton Swofford with a strikeout to end Crowder’s comeback attempt.
Seminole State advances to face Delgado in the championship of the district tournament Sunday. The Trojans will need to win twice while Delgado just needs one win.
LATE DELAY
During the top of the ninth inning, a pitch glanced off catcher Tyler Favretto’s glove and hit the home plate umpire directly in his facemask.
The impact sent the ump to the ground. He lay on his back in the dirt for a while before getting up to walk it off.
Crowder’s team personnel attended to him and eventually elected to continue the game without him for his safety.
The game was finished with a new umpire behind home plate and just a total of two officials.
