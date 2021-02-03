NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College women's basketball team started out slow and faced an uphill battle the rest of the night as North Arkansas used a 20-9 start en route to a 75-56 victory on Wednesday night inside the Roughriders' Gymnasium.
Facing an 11-point deficit in the second quarter, Crowder drew the score to 34-25 at the break. But the Pioneers (4-1) responded with a 25-12 third quarter to build separation, which proved to be insurmountable in the final frame.
Baylea Smith captured game honors with 21 points for North Arkansas, connecting from deep five times. Kelcee Hopper added 17 points.
For the Roughriders (2-3), Makayla White scored a team-high 18 points.
Crowder travels to Seminole State College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
