ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Crowder came back from an opening-game loss Saturday to split a baseball doubleheader with host St. Charles Community College.
St. Charles won the opener 6-4 and fell 8-6 in the nightcap.
In a tight opening game, the Cougars picked up a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the score at 4 each, then settled the contest with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Nick Beech went 2 for 4 to drive home four runs for St. Charles. Beech's teammate Ethan Edinger went 1 for 4 to drive in the other two runs.
Josh Livingston went 1 for 3, including a home run, with two RBIs to lead Crowder. The Roughriders' Houston King also had a homer to drive in another run.
The Cougars clubbed nine hits compared to four for the Roughriders.
In the second game, Crowder pulled ahead 7-5 after four innings and added its final run in the top of the fifth.
The Roughriders' Joe Reid drove in two runs, going 1 for 3, while Tyler Favretto had one RBI, going 3 for 4.
Crowder (30-10, 13-2 in Region 16) held a 12-8 advantage in hits.
The Roughriders will host Northeast Oklahoma A&M at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
