Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&