Crowder College baseball is rolling into the final month of its season. The Roughriders swept a doubleheader at Metropolitan Community College on Thursday in Kansas City to extend their win streak to eight games.
In the second of two games, Crowder won 30-0 after an 8-3 victory in the opener. The team tallied 23 hits in the offensive explosion, and everyone got a taste of the action.
“We walked several times to set the table, but we got the big swings to clear the bases as well,” head coach Travis Lallemand said.
Redshirt sophomore Houston King was a big part of those hits in both games. King finished the day 9 for 9 with a walk, nine RBIs and eight runs scored.
It was just the hitting working for the Roughriders. Starting pitcher Brett Gastman tossed four of the five innings in the run-rule win and didn’t allow a single hit. Gastman struck out five batters but also walked a pair. Dearius Sledge came in to finish the game in his first appearance of the season. Sledge finished the shortened no-hitter and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
“Brett Gastman was outstanding,” Lallemand said of his lefty. “We got him out of there to maybe bring him back early next week and get some other guys some work. Even though he had the no-hitter, we thought it was more important to get someone else in there.”
King went 5 for 5 and drove in eight runs while crossing the plate six times himself in Game 2. King reached base safely all six times he entered the batter’s box with a walk added to his stat line. He had two doubles and a home run.
Josh Livingston had a 3-for-3 day hitting a home run, drawing a walk and scoring twice with five RBIs. Kolton Reynolds went 3 for 4 with five runs scored and three RBIs. Reynolds hit a home run, triple and double to finish a single shy of the cycle.
The first game looked much different. Lallemand said it was nice to see the boost from his offense.
“It’s good. We swung the bats well up in St. Louis (Tuesday) and on Monday in Fort Scott (Kansas),” Lallemand said. “This was a big week for us with seven games to start making some moves. We’ve underachieved a little bit this year and in the first half of the season.”
King was 4 for 4 in Game 1 with another double and a stolen base to add to his day. Joey Morton went 2 for 4, driving in four runs and scoring once. One of Morton’s hits was a two-bagger.
Josh Barnhouse threw all seven innings and was aided by a five-run top of the seventh from his offense to secure the win. The game was tied at 3 apiece entering the final frame. Barnhouse struck out eight batters, walked two and allowed six hits and three runs.
Spencer Miller led Metropolitan going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Riley Bown drove in two runs with a double. Bown went 1 for 1 with a walk and sacrifice bunt.
Crowder improved to 24-9 with the wins and Metropolitan fell to 4-23.
MOVING FORWARD
The Roughriders have 20 games remaining in the final month of their regular season schedule as they prepare for postseason play.
The team is currently tied for 17th in the most recent NJCAA Division I polls. Lallemand is looking for his team to become the best version of itself before May gets here.
“We have to play defense like we have this week, first of all,” Lallemand said. “I think that’s been the biggest step in the direction we needed to go. Defense has been spectacular this week.
“But I think it all comes down to our bullpen. We won 54 games last year, and I know we had a second-rounder (MLB draft), we had this, we had that, but our bullpen made those leads we had stand up. ... Our closer has been good, but our middle relief in those non-fancy innings, where our guys who don’t get the wins or the saves, we have to have some guys step up in those roles.”
The coach believes his team got off to a bit of a slow start this year as well. But he believes that can be attributed to less experience on his roster than usual.
“We came into the year with minimal experience,” Lallemand said. “We had 450 at-bats returning as compared to 1,600 a year ago, and we had under 100 innings returning. It was a new ballclub, so to see them have success and sustain and maintain that success is big for a young group’s confidence.”
Up next for the Roughriders as they seek that top version of their squad is another pair with Metropolitan. This doubleheader is set for at 1 p.m. Saturday in Neosho barring any weather delays. Crowder is also set to host Connors State College at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a single game.
