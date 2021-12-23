from staff reports
Another year, another preseason national ranking for the Crowder College baseball program.
The Roughriders will enter the 2022 spring season as the No. 6 team in the country, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Junior College Athletic Association preseason poll.
The squad is coming off a season that saw it reach the NJCAA Division I World Series for the first time since 2017.
Crowder, which notched three elimination game victories after a first-round loss, finished 55-8 for the season. The Roughriders were ousted by the eventual national champion McLennan (Texas) in the semifinals.
For the season, however, Crowder was once again one of the best offensive teams in the country last season. The Roughriders ranked second in home runs (123) and doubles (165) as well as third in runs scored (668) and fourth in slugging percentage (.648).
Crowder opens the season with a doubleheader at Johnson County starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10. The Roughriders’ home slate begins two days later against the same opponent.
